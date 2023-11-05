Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured in Las Vegas alongside Montecito A-List friends

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love a good night out, as they proved recently when they took in Beyoncé's incredible stage show.

At the weekend, the royal couple enjoyed another special musical outing as they travelled to Las Vegas without their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In photos and video shared to social media, the pair could be seen among the crowd at the last show of Katy Perry's 'Play' residency in the American gambling hotspot.

They were seen on a double date with friends Misha Nonoo and Mike Hess and spotted talking to Katy Perry’s dad. Also in the crowd was Katy's partner, actor Orlando Bloom, and their three-year-old daughter Daisy, who wore headphones for her first public appearance.

A couple of years ago, Harry revealed that Katy and Orlando were their neighbours in the A-list area of California, which Oprah Winfrey also calls home, and that they "sort of keep in contact". Katy also performed at King Charles' coronation concert earlier this year.

Singer Celine Dion, who recently made her first public appearance in a long time as she battles serious health issues, was also in attendance with her 13-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson.

Mother-of-two Meghan wore another stunning sparkly outfit for the occasion, which she accessorised with a dark blazer, while Harry looked dapper in a suit. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had front seats in a section of the Resorts World Theatre, where Katy Perry has been putting on a show since December 2021, and they appeared to be enjoying their evening.

Earlier in the week, they spent Halloween at home with their children, where they trick-or-treated in their Montecito neighbourhood, but the pair have also been on the move a lot lately. Last month, Prince Harry attended the Grand Prix in Austin, Texas – and was in great spirits for the race.

Dressed casually in a black polo shirt, the Duke was all smiles as he chatted behind the scenes at Circuit of The Americas. The father-of-two was photographed speaking to Mercedes team members and Mercedes Grand Prix Executive Director Toto Wolff in the garage before the event.

He wasn't accompanied by his wife but was joined by the co-founder of BetterUp, Alexi Robichaux, as well as tech founder Matt Cohen, whose wife Heather Dorak is a pilates instructor and long-time friend of Meghan. Prior to that trip, the couple returned to the United States from a lavish trip to the Caribbean.

They were photographed flying into Atlanta after their sojourn to the island of Canouan in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Their return was captured in photographs shared by MailOnline, showing them descending from a private jet and being greeted by staff and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Meghan, radiant from her holiday, was the epitome of chic, dressed in a Bodycon black maxi dress with a blue scarf to fend off the autumn Atlanta chill. The Duchess accessorized her look with dark sunglasses, a messy bun, brown sandals, and a 'Cream of the Islands' tote bag and Celine sunglasses.

Harry, sporting a white polo shirt paired with olive trousers, rounded off his relaxed look with a black cap. Again, though, their two children were absent from the trip – perhaps being cared for by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who is a devoted grandma.

Royal watchers speculated about whether the couple's Atlanta visit, a city where their friend Tyler Perry owns a significant studio lot, was for business or leisure. The couple had previously made appearances in Germany for the Invictus Games and in New York for the Archewell Foundation's event marking World Mental Health Day.

