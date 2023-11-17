Meghan Markle nails quiet luxury in stunning off-the-shoulder caramel dress at star-studded gala

Meghan Markle dazzled at the Variety magazine's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night, joining a star-studded list of honorees and attendees.

Among the celebrated names were Carey Mulligan, Fantasia Barrino, Lily Gladstone from 'Killers of the Flowers Moon', and the talented Billie Eilish, who performed 'What Was I Made For' with her brother Finneas O'Connell.

Margot Robbie received the Producer of the Year Award for her work on 'Barbie', and Emily Blunt was honored with the Alumni Award. Speaking about her production company following the end of the Sag-Aftra US actors’ strike, Margot said: “I don’t have much of a voice right now but we really believe (in) people with original ideas and original voices, people like Emerald (Fennell) with Saltburn and Greta (Gerwig) with Barbie.

“They are both such visionary directors with such original voices and they had such an original take on the story they wanted to tell and committing to that on the side of it coming out can seem scary but when you do, amazing things happen.”

The gala, a significant event in the entertainment industry, also saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Emerald Fennell, Oprah Winfrey, Riley Keough and Dua Lipa, in attendance.

Speaking about Dua's work on the Argylle film, she said: “No music for this one, just focusing on the acting.

“I had the most fun, honestly being on a motorcycle doing all the stunts, it was just so much fun and working with Henry (Cavill) was amazing and Matthew (Vaughn) is just such a great director so I really thoroughly enjoyed that experience.”

Meghan, exuding elegance, chose a caramel floor-length off-the-shoulder gown that gracefully accentuated her figure, epitomizing the essence of quiet luxury.

She had her hair tied back and sported minimal makeup to showcase her natural beauty. Notably absent from the event was Prince Harry, Meghan’s husband.

Just days before, Meghan was spotted in Montecito enjoying a girls' lunch with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

For this casual outing, she opted for a chic ensemble of black knitwear and grey tailored shorts, complemented by black ankle-strap ballet flats, sunglasses, and an oversized striped tote bag. Adding a touch of remembrance to her attire, Meghan wore a poppy brooch, paying tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in conflicts worldwide.

The Duchess and Kelly, who co-founded the Alliance of Moms supporting pregnant and parenting teens in foster care, were seen in high spirits, sharing laughter and conversation after dining at a local restaurant. Their day also included some shopping at the luxury women's clothing boutique, Wendy Foster.

Meghan and Prince Harry have a personal connection with Kelly, particularly following the tragic loss of her son George, Kelly's nine-year-old twin son, in July 2022.

In a gesture of support and condolence, Meghan and Harry made a heartfelt donation of $5,000 in the names of their children, Archie and Lilibet, to a GoFundMe page set up in Kelly’s honor.

