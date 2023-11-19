Dick Van Dyke teases rare public appearance with wife Arlene Silver, 52, days before 98th birthday – sparks reaction

Dick Van Dyke is ratcheting up the excitement for his big 98th birthday, which falls on December 13th, and is making a special appearance just in time for it.

The actor is being celebrated through a photo exhibit featuring the works of Laura Johansen titled Moments In Time, which opens on Sunday, November 19 at Malibu City Hall.

Van Dyke is slated to make an appearance at the opening alongside his wife of 11 years Arlene Silver, 52, a rare opportunity for the actor to be surrounded by his adoring fans.

Laura's work spans the past decade of Van Dyke's life, as his personal photographer, capturing him during several important milestones like his Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in 2021.

A video featuring several pieces from the collection was shared on the actor's official Instagram account, encouraging fans to come visit and be part of the experience.

Please join us for the opening reception as we celebrate Dick Van Dyke’s personal photographer @alauradesign! So many never before seen pictures and prints will be available for purchase," the caption read, also asking fans to come dressed in their favorite Dick Van Dyke inspired outfits.

Celebrities like Wayne Coyne and Cary Elwes shared a few heart emojis, while a fan penned: "I can’t wait to see all these special moments in time."

Another also wrote: "I just know it will be a big success," with a third adding: "Happy Birthday buddy, you bring so much joy to others!"

However, the exhibition isn't the only way fans will be able to celebrate the legendary entertainer's birthday, as CBS announced last week that they would be releasing a special titled Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic to honor his six decades of work.

© Getty Images The actor is slated to make an appearance with wife Arlene Silver

The actor himself shared in a statement obtained by Deadline: "I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.

"I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

An official description of the special reads: "A Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner, Van Dyke has inspired generations of performers and will be honored for his contributions to the arts and entertainment.

© Getty Images The actor is being celebrated with a CBS special honoring his six-decade long career

"The tribute will travel back in time to the iconic set of The Dick Van Dyke Show and feature music and dance, performances, special guests and a special holiday number."

It continues: "The two-hour tribute event will also showcase songs and archival footage from the best of his nearly full-century career, encompassing Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and more."

© Getty Images "I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic will air on CBS from 9PM-11PM ET on Thursday, December 21st.

