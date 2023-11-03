Romeo Beckham is so loved-up with girlfriend Mia in romantic photo from cosy living room

Romeo Beckham couldn't be more loved up with his beautiful girlfriend, Mia Regan, and we have the proof.

On Thursday, the 21-year-old posted a romantic selfie alongside his beloved as they enjoyed an evening in together. The pair were pictured cuddling up on a cream sofa watching Elf. Judging by the basketball poster on the wall, it's likely the snuggly room was in Romeo's home.

The pair looked so loved up

Captioning the photo, he penned: "Best kinda nights," alongside a red love heart emoji. Mia lovingly rested her head on her beau's head whilst Romeo smiled for the camera.

The model donned a plush forest green sweater, gold hoops, and showcased her flawless makeup-free skin. Romeo followed up the image with a selfie of himself brushing his teeth with a chic charcoal grey toothbrush.

The couple enjoyed a cosy night in watching Elf

The couple couldn't be more in love if they tried and are seldom seen without each other. The pair put on a loved-up display at the beginning of the month when they stepped out in support of Romeo's dad, David Beckham.

The pair joined the rest of the Beckham clan in London at the premiere of his new Netflix series, Beckham. Mia totally turned heads in a glamorous black backless gown.

Mia and Romeo stepped out to celebrate the launch of Beckham at the beginning of the month

She added a slick of red lipstick to add a pop of colour and swept her vibrant blonde tresses back into an on-trend low bun. Meanwhile, Romeo donned a chic brown twin set designed by his fashion mogul mother, Victoria Beckham.

The pair took a fabulous photo from behind the scenes and were pictured posing in the most lavish bathroom you have ever seen. The dazzling bathroom featured dramatic black and white diamond tiles, a lavish spoon bath, as well as his and hers sinks, complete with a marble top.

Mia wrapped her arm around her boyfriend who was pouting for the shot. "You two look so lovely, but the bathroom is giving main character…" one fan quipped. A second added: "You two are so beautiful," alongside a teary-eyed emoji and a heart-shaped emoji.

Meanwhile a third penned: "Beautiful couple!!! Many successes!!! [Thumbs up, kissing face and praying emoji]".

Mia and began dating in 2019 but split in July 2022 after three years together just weeks after Romeo's brother Brooklyn tied the knot with his now-wife, Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The pair rekindled their romance in November in 2022 and have been inseparable since. Despite their split, Mia never entirely parted ways with the Beckham clan and has such a sweet bond with former Spice Girl VB and has starred in a number of her fashion campaigns.