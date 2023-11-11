Vernon Kay pens sweet message to wife Tess Daly as she celebrates exciting news

Vernon Kay is one proud husband! The presenter – who tied the knot with Strictly's Tess Daly in 2003 – penned the sweetest message to his wife of 20 years on Friday. After Tess, 54, revealed that she'd received Boutique Magazine's Female Founded Brand Of The Year Award, Vernon was quick to congratulate his love.

Racing to the comments, he wrote: "YeeeHa! So proud. All the hard work you guys put in pays off. Congratulations!! More to come…" followed by a heart eye emoji.

Tess and her business partner, Gayle, launched their own luxury resort and swimwear brand, Naia Beach, in March 2021, and they've continued to go from strength to strength.

Tess' number one cheerleader, Vernon, 49, has always been vocal about his admiration and devotion to his wife.

Back in 2021, the TV star spoke to The Mirror's weekly magazine about watching Tess on Strictly. Singing her praises, he said: "Tess and Claudia broke the mould and set the pace for women in TV. There are a lot of women behind the camera, and it's great to see two women of a certain age presenting the BBC's biggest entertainment show. It's amazing!"

Revealing that he always tunes into the show to watch his wife, Vernon added: "As Tess's husband I get a little bit of insight beforehand. I know what's coming on the show, which songs they're dancing to and what routines they're doing.

"So when I sit down - usually on my own because the kids are like 'Dad, I've been watching this for 16 years - it's Saturday night' - I'm so proud watching Tess, as it's a massive show."

Following their 2003 nuptials, Vernon and Tess have welcomed two daughters together – Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, 19, and Amber Isabella Kay, 14.

More recently, Vernon was forced to defend his wife after Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood's 2018 comment that she was "dull," resurfaced. Speaking to The Sun in 2022, he said: "Tess is the best person I have ever worked with. She's unbelievable. I don't think people realise the hard work she puts in.

"She learns her script, she learns Claudia's script, she learns the camera's script, because it's the flagship show for the BBC."

Vernon added: "It's like boarding a plane and trusting that the pilot will guide you across the Atlantic, you know that when you tune into Strictly, Tess and Claudia are going to hold your hand and guide you through proceedings, especially because it's such a long show."

Equally supportive of her husband, Tess raved about Vernon last month, following the presenter's impressive milestone with BBC Radio 2. Sharing a photo from one of their romantic date nights, Tess captioned it: "Congrats on 100 shows to @vernonkay @bbcradio2. Feeling very proud. Thanks for your comments honestly means a lot."

There's no doubt about it, Tess and Vernon are the definition of couple goals!