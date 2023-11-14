Strictly's Tess Daly has fans all saying the same thing as she sends special message to Vernon Kay

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are the perfect couple and the Strictly Come Dancing presenter showed that on Tuesday, as she sent the sweetest message to her beloved as he prepared for a Children in Need challenge.

The Radio 2 presenter is taking on an "ultra ultra marathon" for Children in Need, which will see him take on a 100 mile trek over the course of four days. To show her support, Tess shared two photos of her beau, one showing training for the challenge as he ran through some surrounding hills, while another showed him at the end of a previous marathon, triumphantly standing outside a gated building.

In her message to Vernon, Tess penned: "Wishing @vernonkay all the luck today as he embarks on his epic 4 day 100 mile ULTRA ULTRA MARATHON in support of @bbcin Children in Need. Such an amazing cause and we'll be supporting you every step (and there's a LOT of them!) of the way."

It wasn't just Tess who was supporting her husband, as fans were quick to rally around as well, with one sharing: "Go Vernon, you got this, well done on taking on this gruelling challenge," while a second enthused: "Good luck Vernon and well done for taking on this mammoth challenge. You'll do great."

© Instagram Tess is backing her husband all of the way

A third added: "Good luck old boy all the best, you're an inspiration to the old boys, well done," while a fourth penned: "You must be so proud of him. Good luck, Vernon. Go and smash it, you are amazing. Lots and lots of people are rooting for you," and a fifth said: "Good luck Vernon, you'll do it cos you're brilliant!"

The pair, who married in 2003, are always quick to congratulate each other on their achievements and last week, it was Vernon's turn as Tess scooped Boutique Magazine's Female Founded Brand Of The Year Award.

© Instagram Vernon has undertaken athletics challenges in the past

Racing to the comments, he wrote: "YeeeHa! So proud. All the hard work you guys put in pays off. Congratulations!! More to come…" followed by a heart eye emoji.

Tess and her business partner, Gayle, launched their own luxury resort and swimwear brand, Naia Beach, in March 2021, and they've continued to go from strength to strength.

© Shutterstock Tess and Vernon are such a power couple

And back in 2021, Vernon spoke to The Mirror's weekly magazine about watching Tess on Strictly. Singing her praises, he said: "Tess and Claudia broke the mould and set the pace for women in TV. There are a lot of women behind the camera, and it's great to see two women of a certain age presenting the BBC's biggest entertainment show. It's amazing!"

Revealing that he always tunes into the show to watch his wife, Vernon added: "As Tess's husband I get a little bit of insight beforehand. I know what's coming on the show, which songs they're dancing to and what routines they're doing. "So when I sit down - usually on my own because the kids are like 'Dad, I've been watching this for 16 years - it's Saturday night' - I'm so proud watching Tess, as it's a massive show."