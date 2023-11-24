Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton baffle fans with unconventional Thanksgiving tradition

Gwen Stefani gave fans a sneaky look inside her Thanksgiving with Blake Shelton and kids, including their controversial turkey cooking method.

Posting a video to Instagram, Gwen shared that the family took a homemade approach to cooking their dinner, which included crumbling Funyuns onto the turkey, much to the bewilderment of fans.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani’s sneak peek into Thanksgiving with Blake Shelton

One fan commented: “Not the Funyun turkey LOL Hope yall had the best day”, while another more intrigued commenter asked the former No Doubt frontwoman for the recipe.

Some fans seemed to be utterly amazed that the couple were cooking their own dinner rather than bringing in caterers. “LUV how real and normal you two are… you could so afford to be catered too and look at you two!!!”

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale at the star ceremony where Gwen Stefani is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on October 19, 2023.

This won’t have been the first time that the family took an unusual approach to cooking a Thanksgiving dinner. Since Blake became the proud stepfather to Gwen’s three children - Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, he’s embraced the role with a deep enthusiasm. which means even humoring their strange turkey recipe ideas.

The country star explained on The Jennifer Hudson Show: "We really get into the holidays. Me and the kids they all watch TikTok and all the stuff, and so they see people making these weird turkeys,"

"So, like a couple of years ago we had to make a Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey...You like grind up the Cheetos and you put it on the turkey and then you make the turkey. There's really no point to it”, he said.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani shows off extensive Thanksgiving decorations

The video also gave fans a closer look at the beautiful home Gwen shares with husband Blake. The couple split their time between their Los Angeles home and their Oklahoma ranch.

With a glimpse of the pool outside, it looked like the family were spending their holidays in their Los Angeles home. The Rich Girl singer showed fans her extensive Thanksgiving decorations as she decorated the incredibly long dining table.

Gwen showed fans the luxuriously long marble island that the family used to cook their decadent meal, which besides an unusual turkey involved classic staples such as mashed potatoes, yams and even a beautifully cross-hatched pie for dessert.

The couple are getting busy, as Gwen returns to The Voice and Blake goes back to Barmageddon with pal Carson Daly, yet they still manage to make time for each other. Not just through Thanksgiving, but through crossovers on each other’s shows.

Blake shared a photo of his wife sat in the Barmageddon studio which he captioned: “I love you @gwenstefani but you're going down..” A sign that neither of them have lost their competitive edge since they went up against each other as coaches on The Voice.