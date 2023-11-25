Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith all smiles as they show off Thanksgiving family reunion

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have had an incredibly busy year, but they’ve put all their family difficulties aside to spend Thanksgiving together.

The actress, who released her explosive memoir Worthy last month, posted a compilation of professionally taken family photos for the occasion. She captioned the photo: “A perfect Thanksgiving Day I hope yours was as well #gratitude”.

The series of monochrome photos saw Jada with her head on Will’s shoulder, as he put a hand on her head; the couple were smiling, united after a year which exposed their marital issues.

Also pictured were the couple’s two kids, Jaden and Willow, as well as Will’s son from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino, Trey Smith. As they were all pictured as a family, everyone looked perfectly happy to spend the holidays together.

Jada also shared photos of herself with the boys, Trey and Jaden, and a separate one with the boys and Willow as well, to show just how much she centers her children.

The photo was a perfect way to surmise a tricky year for the family, as Jada shocked the world by revealing in her memoir that she had been separated from her husband for seven years with no plans of a legal divorce.

As she promoted her memoir, she told Hoda Kotb on Today that: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

Jada followed up the announcement of their separation by announcing that the couple were “healing the relationship”.

"He can't be this perfect idealized husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is," she told NBC. "He has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there."

The couple again faced more questions as Will was hit with shocking claims made by Will's former personal assistant Brother Bilaal that he caught the actor having sex with Duane Martin in his dressing room.

The Red Table Talk host presented a united front when asked about the claims outside the iHeartRadio studios, as she stared directly at the camera and said: "We suing".

She clarified her comments on The Breakfast Club radio show, where she remarked: "It's not true, we're going to take care of it. And that's that."

