Strictly's Ellie Leach shares feelings for Vito Coppola amid romance rumours

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are currently one of the favourites to snag the Glitterball Trophy, especially after topping the Halloween leaderboard, but they're also creating headlines off the dancefloor.

The couple have been the subject of romance rumours with many fans noticing how close they are in interviews and how Vito sometimes sweetly kisses Ellie's cheek following the completion of a routine. And those rumours might be heating up as Ellie seemingly declared her love for her partner following a sweet Instagram video.

In the clip, Vito thanked audiences for their support of his journey with the former Coronation Street star, with the Italian-born pro opening up about being "alone" in the UK with all of his family out in Italy.

The video also revealed the sweet nickname that he has for his dance partner, affectionately calling her "Lulu" as he wished her a good nights sleep before signing off the video with a kiss.

In a caption, he penned: "Just THANK YOU! Sorry for repeating the same thing more times but this is the only way I have to show you all my gratitude and how thankful I am. One year ago when I moved here to the UK I couldn’t imagine that I would have feel so loved. Thank you thank you thank you very much."

Dedicating part of his message to Ellie, he added: "And to you my Lulú.. I am so proud of you and you know how much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every day. You are doing great baby. Have a good rest tonight and make sure you eat properly. See you tomorrow for another beautiful day together."

Ellie was quick to respond, with the actress saying: "Love you love you love you," alongside a mountain of heart emojis.

Other fans also responded with one saying: "That message was like a big Vito hug….although I'd still love the real thing!" and a second added: "You and Ellie are absolutely smashing it! We're all with you - sending all the support in the world king!"

A third commented: "It must be so hard being away from your family but we are all behind you and support you always. You and Ellie are absolutely incredible, absolutely smashing it! Lots of love," while a fourth posted: "You're an angel Vito, such a kind and pure soul. World needs more people like you."

Both Ellie and Vito are believed to be single, with the 22-year-old actress having split from her boyfriend Reagan Pettman, who was also a dancer.

Vito had previously dated Italian singer Arisa, after the pair were partnered on the Italian version of Strictly Come Dancing. However, in 2022, Italian media outlets reported that the couple parted ways after facing a "rocky patch". Vito told Italian publication Mio that they remained on "good terms" and still had a "friendly bond" following their split.

