Strictly's Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola send fans wild after sharing 'couple' post

Whether it's on or off the dancefloor, there's no denying Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have incredible chemistry. Over the past few weeks, the Strictly Come Dancing duo have won a huge legion of fans with many speculating that they may in fact be a couple.

The pair continued to fuel rumours by sharing a new set of what appeared to be "couple" snaps on social media on Friday.

© Guy Levy Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are this year's Strictly favourites

In the caption, professional dancer Vito gushed: "'Live the present and be grateful for what you have in life. Be happy for waking up every morning and appreciate the small things. This makes the real Happiness.'

"These are the words that Lulu and I keep repeating to each other #positivevibes #happiness." In response, Ellie added: "Always live in the present and appreciate the little things [heart emoji] so lucky and grateful for this experience with you xxx."

The post was flooded with comments from Strictly friends and fans alike, with Zara McDermott writing: "My darlings [heart emojis]." Amanda Abbington added: "Love you both [heart emojis]." Layton Williams also added a string of red heart emojis.

WATCH: Vito Coppola reveals sweet sweet nickname for Ellie Leach

One fan said: "Tell me you're a couple without telling me your a couple!!" Another added: "Lots of super couple photos here - you make a really lovely couple and it shows chemistry and genuine love in your dancing, looking forward to Saturday x."

One other post read: "I love you guys! You two are a match made in heaven - the laughs and chemistry just show every week looks effortless and not forced and that really matters [heart emoji] rooting for you both."

Earlier this week, the dancing duo were probed about a potential relationship between the two. "Look both of you are single and everybody wants a romance," Lorraine Kelly said on her chat show. "You're getting on incredibly well and whatever happens between you, clearly there's a bond there. There's a really, really good bond - you're going to be friends forever, aren't you?"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The pair share a close bond

To which, Vito replied: "Oh I found, honestly not just Ellie but all Ellie's family. It became like another family for me. Honestly, I've been so lucky because they are so wonderful. And your mum makes the best gravy ever… I ate the entire pot!"

Lorraine then remarked: "If you're eating a whole pot of Ellie's mum's gravy, I think the two of you have definitely got something very special."

Of their bond, Ellie added: "We've worked so hard and when I first started Strictly, I never ever would have expected to get this far or be able to do the dances and kind of do all the lifts and tricks and stuff like that. I can feel myself growing each day, each week and I'm really proud of what we've achieved so far."

© Guy Levy Ellie and Vito have remained coy

Back in May, prior to joining Strictly, Ellie broke up with her boyfriend of five years, Reagan Pettman. She previously confessed her excitement for the next chapter in her career and is hoping the show will boost her confidence.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, said: "It's been really nice to throw myself into something new. This is all about me now. I just want to give 100 per cent of myself to Strictly. I'm really excited to enjoy myself and hopefully get a little bit of extra self-confidence."