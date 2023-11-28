Kylie Minogue sparks response as she shares post with ex-boyfriend

Kylie Minogue has given us decades worth of hit songs from I Should Be So Lucky to more recently Padam Padam, but one of her most universally-loved songs is Especially For You, which she recorded with ex-boyfriend Jason Donovan.

The former Neighbours stars released the songs 35 years ago, and Kylie commemorated the anniversary on her Instagram page with a stunning collage of the pair together back when the song came out in 1988. The snaps featured the former couple on a promotional trail, with one capturing a look of love between the former item.

Others saw the couple dancing together in ensembles that would teleport anyone back to the 1980s with Jason in a suit jacket and ripped jeans, complete with a fedora. Kylie, meanwhile, styled out a pair of skinny jeans, a multi-coloured jacket, a red shirt and a purple polka-dot hat.

In a reflective mood, the singer commented: "35 years of Especially For You … Aaahh!! @jdonofficial where has the time gone??!!?" and some fans were in disbelief over how much time had passed.

Kylie marked the special anniversary with Jason View post on Instagram

One joked: "It's been 84 years," while a second mused: "This is making me feel old! I was 10 when this was originally released," and a third posted: "I was nine years old and I still love this song 44 years after, time goes so fast."

A fourth added: "It can't be! That's simply not allowed. I can't be that old!" and a fifth commented on the pair's former relationship as they said: "Kylie and Jason are the cutest together," and a sixth follower hoped it would be on the set list for Kylie's upcoming Las Vegas residency.

© Impressions The former couple met on Neighbours

In an interview with the Observer back in 2021, Jason revealed Kylie inspired him to get into the music business, as he explained: "I saw what Kylie was doing [Minogue's first album was a huge hit]; that gets you motivated pretty quick. I suppose they [record labels] looked at her and said: 'Who's next?' and I went: 'I think I could do something here.'"

Jason and Kylie met on the set of Neighbours and dated between 1984 and 1989, but despite their split, the couple are still on good terms with one another, with Jason having described the pop star as his "first true love".

© PA Images Kylie left Jason for another music star

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald back in 2020, the star shared: "I was in a number of relationships before I married. The first true one was with Kylie Minogue from 1984 to 1989. That was full-on, for obvious reasons. It was great and we created magic together on screen – we were boyfriend and girlfriend on Neighbours – and off screen. We're still good friends."

The couple's relationship ended when Kylie chose to pursue a romance with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, and Jason described their split as "painful" especially as he looked up to the rock star.

© Shutterstock Kylie has had an incredible career

"I didn't expect it. God, I was a big Michael Hutchence fan at the time,' he told The Telegraph. "He was the epitome of the Australian rock God and uber-cool. It made me look at myself, thinking, 'What am I?'"

