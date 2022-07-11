Kylie Minogue stuns as she reunites with famous ex – fans go wild The former couple co-starred in Neighbours

It's the moment Kylie Minogue fans have all been waiting for!

The superstar singer reunited with former flame Jason Donovan for a very special reason at the weekend – and her followers went wild.

Jason, 54, took to Instagram on Monday to share snapshots showing the pair together on the set of Neighbours.

Kylie, also 54, can be seen posing with the actor, with her arms affectionately resting around his shoulders as they snapped selfies. Both are beaming for the camera, with Kylie looking super chic in a denim playsuit and with natural curls.

Jason and Kylie reunited on the set of Neighbours

Kylie and Jason have returned to Ramsay Street to reprise their roles as lovebirds Charlene and Scott for the final episode of Neighbours.

The gripping and emotional finale will air at 9pm on Friday 29th July, marking the end of Australia's longest-running drama.

The pair are reprising their roles as Scott and Charlene

Fans were quick to respond to Jason's post, with Spice Girls star Mel C simply stating: "This is everything!" "Icons!" wrote Laura Whitmore, while Fearne Cotton wrote: "Whatttttttttt."

Another follower admitted: "This is the best insta post I have ever seen! #scottandcharleneforever."

Kylie and Jason also dated during the 80s

To Neighbours fans in the 80s, Kylie and Jason were seen as the perfect couple – both on and off-screen. Their characters even married in the show during an iconic 1987 episode.

Their romance didn't go the distance, however, and Jason later admitted he struggled with the 1989 split.

They eventually split in 1989

"It was bad enough that she'd run off with anybody but she happened to run into the arms of the greatest rock god of the period, the very guy who I secretly wanted to be [Michael Hutchence]. That was a pretty big punch to take," he shared on Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

He added: "I knew I was in love with her when she became successful on her own.

Jason shares three children with wife Angela

"It was a jealousy thing. I could see her slipping away. I am sure it happened before that, but it was not until I could see her going off in one direction, I thought I was going to lose her."

Both have gone on to find love. Jason has been married to wife Angela Malloch since 2008 and together they share three children: Jemma, 22, Zac, 21, and 11-year-old Molly.

Kylie with her boyfriend, Paul Solomons

Kylie, meanwhile, is happily dating Paul Solomons.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer rarely talks about her private life, but in a past interview, Kylie spoke about Paul and said: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you talk about him,' and it does. Happiness. He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

