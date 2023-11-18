Kylie Minogue's red hot leather outfit will make your jaw drop

Kylie Minogue sent pulses racing as she posed for Instagram in a head-to-toe leather ensemble on Friday – and the star looked sensational.

Taking to Instagram to share snippets from her Las Vegas residency, the I Should Be So Lucky singer looked better than ever in a pair of red leather trousers and a matching jacket, accessorising with a pair of leather-heeled boots to match.

© Instagram Kylie looked ravishing in red

Kylie, 55, completed the fiery look with bold red nails, wearing her hair styled in soft mermaid waves. As for her makeup, the Australian songstress opted for a dramatic smokey eye, a touch of rosy blush and a red lip finish.

Along with a snapshot of her showstopping outfit, Kylie shared a video of herself performing on stage alongside Mark Ronson, with the caption: "Loved sharing a stage w you @iammarkronson La la la la la la la la!!"

© Instagram Kylie shared the snap on her Instagram Stories

Fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post, and one follower wrote: "Even the devil in red isn't this hot."

Another added: "Love the red outfit!" While a third wrote: "You're on fire Kylie."

Earlier this week, the star sported a similar style as she shared a photo from one of her past performances, and Kylie looked fabulous in the skintight latex outfit which featured a cut-out design and crystal-embellished belt.

Kylie first announced the news of her Las Vegas residency back in July, sharing a post with the caption: "VEGAS BABY! So excited to headline the all-new @VolitaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency."

Fans were delighted with the exciting news, with thousands of Instagram users rushing to the comments to express their excitement. One follower wrote: "Omg omg omg! I need to go!" While another penned: "Huge congratulations! The best news EVER."

"I'm literally CRYING. The QUEEN. The legend. Everything," a third added.