Kylie Minogue is simply flawless in skintight outfit as she shares incredible announcement

Kylie Minogue will soon be taking to the Las Vegas stage for her first-ever residency in the iconic US city and ahead of her first performance, which will coincide with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, the star shared a devilish photo.
On her Instagram Stories, the Better the Devil You Know songstress had opted for a red-hot outfit that hugged all of her curves as she performed for a crowd of adoring fans. The outfit was one of Kylie's most daring looks to date and contained a risque cut-out section by her shoulders as she showed off her toned arms while clutching onto her microphone.
The star wasn't sharing the photo in anticipation for her upcoming residency, but instead because she had released a new batch of merchandise, which she implored her fans to check out.
"Run don't walk... merch drop alert," she posted in the caption, adding a sparkle emoji.
Last week, the 55-year-old shared a selection of throwback images from throughout her career, ranging from slinky dresses to skinny jeans . However, the look that entirely stole the show was one where the singer posed in just an oversized shirt and pair of high heels, resembling a Bond girl from the 1960s.
Kylie looked amazing in the daring look that showed off her endless legs as she prepared for an event in what appeared to be a backstage area. The star had her blonde hair styled in a bouncy manner as she posed next to a bottle of beer.
Other looks featured in her round-up included a black strappy dress as she posed in a pair of sunglasses while rocking a stylish red hairstyle that is miles away from the blonde that we're used to. Another photo saw her posing in a pair of skinny jeans with a selection of show outfits scattered across the floor and a selection of photos of shirtless men plastered across the wall.
Her final look featured a hairstylist working on her with her blonde hair styled into pigtails while she wore a green sequin top and a pair of denim jeans with plenty of makeup brushes laid out in front of her.
In her caption, the singer shared: "Had a dig through the archives and found these gems!! Guess the years…?" In a later comment, Kylie revealed to her followers that the photos came from 1995, 2003, 1994 and 2002 respectively.
Many of her fans shared their guesses, but others were just mesmerised by Kylie's stunning looks. One penned: "You are independent of time because you are a timeless goddess. I'm sure these photos can predict anything from an hour ago to thousands of years ago," and a second said: "They were all taken yesterday I think."