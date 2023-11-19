Nicole Kidman sparks huge reaction with long-awaited announcement

Nicole Kidman has announced a third season of the popular HBO drama, Big Little Lies.

It's been four years since season two of the hit series aired, and now the actress has revealed that fans can expect more.

"I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show," the 56-year-old said during a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship on Saturday.

"Then all of you watched it and made it a massive success," she continued, adding: "We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI."

Fans rushed to social media to celebrate the news, with one person writing: "CAN'T WAIT!!! #BigLittleLies," while another added: "This show was EVERYTHING. I could really use a third season!! So many unanswered questions!! It's been toooooo long!"

Nicole previously expressed her hopes for a third outing back in 2020. "Everyone's working. Hopefully, we can collide again at one point," she said at the time.

Co-star Reese Witherspoon also hinted at another season during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2020. She said: "I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it…"

HBO chief Casey Bloys also said: "I think the thing with Big Little Lies is you have a group of people who all really love working together but obviously they're some of the most high-profile people working in entertainment.

"Reese [Witherspoon], Nicole, Zoe [Kravitz], Laura [Dern], everybody is so busy. It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there's no idea, where we're all saying 'that makes perfect sense'. I think it's more of one of those 'someday'," he told Deadline in 2020.

However, Zoe Kravitz, who also appeared in the series, previously said that she couldn't imagine a third season following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.

"We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year and I just can't imagine going on without him. He really was the visionary for that show," she explained during a Q&A hosted by GQ.

The series, which first aired back in 2017, featured a star-studded cast, including Nicole, Reese and Zoe, as well as Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

The show, which is based on Liane Moriarty's bestselling novel, follows the lives of three mothers in a wealthy California beach town whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.

Meryl Streep joined the cast for season two, which saw the moms attempt to cover up an accidental murder that took place in the season one finale.