Hoda Kotb leaves Today studio unexpectedly as co-hosts respond to sudden exit

Fans might have been confused as Hoda Kotb left the Today show early, which her co-hosts addressed just as they got onto the PopStart segment.

“Hoda had to leave a couple minutes early”, Willie Geist announced, leaving Carson Daly to lead the segment.

© NBC Hoda and Carson presenting Popstart

Carson found a way to lighten the situation in Hoda’s absence, asking jokily: “Was it something I did?” Referencing the teasing banter the two co-hosts often share, particularly during Hoda’s Morning Boost.

His co-hosts all chimed in affirmatively, joking that Carson was likely the reason Hoda left early, which led him to comment “smart woman”, before moving on to host the segment.

WATCH: Today hosts discuss Hoda Kotb’s absence

While it’s obvious that Hoda’s absence had nothing to do with her co-host Carson, the duo are often teasingly at odds during her Morning Boost section. Carson’s sometimes cynical response to the daily segment, which highlights good news and heartwarming stories, has got him in trouble.

Hoda and co-host Savannah Guthrie once threw their scripts at Carson, with the latter telling him to “get out”. Carson had responded to a sweet video of some kids refilling their neighbor’s empty trick or treat basket with their candy by suggesting teasingly that “it looked a little staged.”

© NBC Hoda, Savannah and Carson together

Another time Savannah even called for Carson to be “banned” as he made a sardonic comment in response to a video of a groom, who was overcome with emotion on his wedding day, bursting into tears during the ceremony.

Carson had said: "I hope those are happy tears," which led to Al Roker bursting out laughing. When told otherwise, he retorted: "I just say what you're thinking, that's what I do. His life is going to be different!"

Hoda made it clear that "we were not thinking that, you were thinking that!" while Savannah called him a “morning bummer”.

© NBC The Today hosts present PopStart

But it’s their charming dynamic which makes the Today show worth watching.

Hoda, a mom to two kids, Hope, 4, and Haley, 6, has a busy life outside of her role on the show which could just as easily have meant she had to leave a little earlier than usual.

The journalist co-parents Hope and Haley with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, who fans were happy to see still plays a vital role in the family as they all dressed up for Halloween.

In early 2022 the couple announced they were calling it quits on their relationship after eight years together, yet they remained close as co-parents.