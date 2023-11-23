Today’s Hoda Kotb's secret signal to daughters Hope, 4, and Haley, 6, during Thanksgiving Day Parade

During a heartwarming segment on the "Today" show, host Hoda Kotb made a secret signal on live TV to her daughters, Hope, aged 4, and Haley, aged 6.

Co-hosting the parade with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, Hoda, 59, added a personal touch to the broadcast.

As the parade excitement was building, Savannah, 51, set the stage, saying, "The parade's grand arrival is just moments away now."

Amidst this, Hoda subtly rubbed her teeth and smiled at the camera, a gesture that did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans.

© NBC Hoda's secret signal to her daughters

Millions watching at home and in the crowd were eagerly anticipating the event, and Hoda's unique interaction added a sweet touch.

She then spoke, saying: "Millions at home and in the crowd are watching in anticipation and are about to go wild," cleverly incorporating her tongue-over-teeth signal.

This tender moment was captured and shared on social media, with the official Peacock page commenting: "Hoda is so real for this, Queen energy always."

Hoda with her daughters

Viewers quickly recognized the significance, with one fan noting, "Saw the teeth wipe," and another exclaiming, "She did it again! I love it."

Explaining the significance of the signal on the previous day's episode of "Today," Hoda shared with Jenna Bush Hager: "Every year, I do a signal for my kids so that they know that Momma is looking at them."

Hoda co parents her daughters with ex Joel

Jenna asked about her usual signal, to which Hoda replied that it might be too dramatic, but she was considering it .Hoda humorously suggested that she would blow a kiss this year, as Hope and Haley thought it appropriate.

When Jenna turned to Haley, who was standing off-stage, and asked about Hoda's typical gesture, Haley revealed, "She pulls her ear."

© NBC Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager got emotional on Friday's Today show

Hoda also shared that she and Jenna have a special signal to check for lipstick on their teeth before each show.

Deciding to use this as her signal for the year, Hoda's thoughtful and playful interaction resonated with her viewers, showcasing the strong, loving bond she shares with her daughters.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.