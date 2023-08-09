Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida melts hearts with mother-son moment with Raphael, one - and it's so relatable!

Jamie and Frida Redknapp like to share glimpses of their family life with their one-year-old son Raphael, including images from their recent idyllic trip to Barbados.

The doting mum took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, to share a well-intentioned mother-son moment, although Raphael's face made his feelings very clear!

WATCH: Frida Redknapp's rarely-seen son shows off incredible talent

As Frida leaned in for a sweet picture with her little boy, he screwed up his face because strands of her hair were, unfortunately, hitting him in the face. The model self-deprecatingly captioned the photo: "Silly mummy, unaware her hair is flying all over me."

The busy mum also has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys, while Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie love jetting off with their family

The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Jamie and Frida welcomed little Raphael in November 2021, and the little boy has already started taking after his ex-footballer dad.

In a recent family update, the toddler could be seen playing football, as Frida shared a sweet photo where the youngster was being trained in the sport by his father.

© Instagram The pair have a large blended family

The pair stood on a grassy hill overlooking the ocean, and Raphael was kicking a blue and orange ball towards Jamie. In a cute caption, Frida revealed a sweet fact about her young son, writing: "Always kicks it with his left [foot emoji] & says 'Bam'." She added a crying with laughter and blue heart emoji after her message.

Jamie reshared his wife's photo on his own Instagram Stories, but allowed the sweet snap to speak for itself rather than adding further commentary.

© Instagram Jamie is teaching Raphael to be a football ace

The previous week, Frida captured another sweet father-son moment from the family's tropical holiday as Jamie and young Raphael walked hand-in-hand with Jamie carrying the same football.

Proud dad Jamie initially shared the post on his Instagram saying: "Boys and a ball." To which Frida instantly responded with a repost, which she captioned: "Cuteness alert."

© Getty Frida at the World Premiere of Frameless in 2022

While away, the Redknapps stayed at the stunning five-star Sandy Lane Hotel and made sure to make the most of their time on the Caribbean island, whether that was through relaxing or playing sports.

The model proved to be one proud mum as during her time away, she shared a photo of her eldest son Michael, and the teen is a Wimbledon star in the making judging from a training session his mum shared online.

© Instagram The model is a doting mum

The proud mum simply said: "Power," alongside the clip of her son effortlessly returning balls to the other side of the court as he moved around nimbly.

She enjoyed other moments with her family, revealing that one of her younger sons later took her down to the seaside where they combed the beach with a metal detector. Frida labelled their trip to the beach as a "mission" before joking: "And he managed to get me to try it too," adding a crying with laughter emoji.