Amy Robach's apology to daughters as she details family's current relationship following T.J. Holmes 'affair'

Amy Robach has opened up about her relationship with her two daughters following her well-publicised relationship with T.J. Holmes.

In the first episode of their new podcast, Amy and T.J. the couple spoke about their children and how the news of their affair and the media circus following on from it had impacted their entire families.

T.J. - who is dad to daughter Sabine - revealed that the couple both apologized to their children. for not telling them about the affair.

"That's tough enough to go through a divorce. But we were trying to get our kids up and get our kids to understand why we didn't tell everybody what was going on with us ahead of time," he said.

"That work continues, but that is in a much better place than it was. But that took a lot of work. And the I'm sorrys and the apologies, the first ones went to Sabine and went to your daughters for just not telling them."

© Getty Amy Robach with her oldest daughter Ava

Amy then said: "Ahead of time. I'm still saying I'm sorry, because it's one thing for us to deal with the press and to deal with the headlines and honestly, the paparazzi that have been... They've become as much a part of our lives as anything.

"They're there all the time. So when I'm with my children, when I'm with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken. Imagine, I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family. "They're so young, they don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it into perspective. And it's just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue. We're all in therapy. All of us are."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. opened up about telling their children about their relationship on the first episode of their new podcast

Since Amy and T.J.'s podcast premiered on Tuesday, another bombshell revelation came out, when Page Six and People reported that the couple's former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marliee Fiebig, are dating.

In November 2022, Amy and T.J.'s relationship first came to light after photos of them looking loved-up were published in the Daily Mail. The couple have recently revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners when the news became public.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple say they were already in the process of separating from their exes when they got together

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J. said during episode one of their new podcast.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Amy, 50, added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

