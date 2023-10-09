T.J. Holmes counts down the weeks until much-awaited day with Amy Robach by his side

T.J. Holmes is running towards the future - quite literally - as he continues to train for the upcoming New York Marathon.

The former GMA3 star and his girlfriend Amy Robach are both training for the annual race, and over the weekend T.J. shared a new update on social media, where he counted down the weeks until the big day.

The star shared a photo of the view from his run as he reached 18 miles in his training, as well as a photo of his playlist. "4 weeks from today," he captioned the photo alongside other hashtags.

T.J. will be running with Amy by his side, and the pair are both very much looking forward to the day.

The pair used the New York Marathon as their reason to return to the spotlight back in August, as they shared identical pictures of their feet resting on a stoop after training.

The race holds a special place in their hearts, as last year Amy supported T.J. as he ran his first ever New York Marathon. Back in November 2023, T.J. wrote about how it was one of the best days of his life.

He shared: "One of the ABSOLUTE best and most incredible days of my life. Still can’t believe it: I ran the friggin’ #NYCMarathon.

"It was something that for years I openly and forcefully declared that I would NEVER do. Never say never, huh? My body held up, my mind held up.

"I enjoyed the experience totally. And I’ve never been more in love with NYC than I was Sunday as it gave runners a 26.2-miles embrace.

"And get this, I turned to Robach at the 10-mile mark and said: 'I’m f—-ing doing this again next year!' @nyrr" At the time, Amy also paid tribute to T.J. - who she had trained with months ahead of the race.

"Alongside photos of herself with T.J. and the rest of the running crew, she wrote: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much. We encourage each other, train together and finish together. Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

The pair were cheered on by their Good Morning America co-stars last November after completing the marathon too. At the start of the first show since the marathon back in November 2022, George Stephanopoulos congratulated the pair on their NYC Marathon run.

Amy had got T.J. into the race in the first place, and told George that she was "very proud" of her friend and co-star. "I was very proud of him and he had a big smile on his face throughout," she shared.

"I didn't quite as much, but I believe you enjoyed every mile," she said to T.J. T.J. added that he felt like a "superhero" while running and that by mile ten, he was wanting to do it again next year.

"There are nine million people in the city. I've never felt a city this big feel like such a small community. Everybody is out for that one goal and that's to support a stranger."

