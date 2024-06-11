Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig passionately kiss as Amy Robach makes confession about breakdown in marriage

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig found love, just as their exes did, and they look like they are totally besotted with each other!

The Melrose Place actor and lawyer were pictured kissing on Tuesday afternoon in New York City, close to their home in Manhattan's West Village.

Andrew was seen wrapping his arms around Marilee, dressed in a navy blue T-shirt and shorts, while his girlfriend looked stylish wearing a patterned dress and pink sweater tied around her waist.

This is one of the first time that Andrew and Marilee have been pictured together since their romance was revealed via Page Six back in December 2023.

The publication reported that they had started dating last summer following Amy and Andrew's romance going public, and are now getting ready for their first anniversary together.

© MEGA Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, were pictured together

Marilee had been married to T.J. for 12 years, and the couple share a young daughter, Sabine.

Amy and Andrew were also together for 12 years, and helped raise each other's children. They even released a book, Better Together, which was published during the pandemic, which was inspired by their blended family.

© Photo: Instagram Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

Amy is mom to daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 18, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

Andrew, meanwhile, shares three sons with his first wife. The photos were released just after Amy and T.J.'s latest podcast episode, where they opened up more about the negativity they received when photos of them together were first published in November 2022, resulting in their dismissal from GMA.

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig were also married for 12 years

What's more, they also got incredibly honest about the start of their relationship, and how they didn't want, or even realise at first, that they were falling in love.

T.J. said: "We didn't mean to fall in love, we didn't expect to fall in love, we didn't even realize we were falling in love, and given all that was on the line, you could argue, we didn't want to fall in love."

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been dating since 2022

Amy then went on to say: "This is an interesting concept, we weren't exposed for being together, we were exposed initially, for not actually living the lives that we were portraying to the world. I posted a picture with a beautiful sunset behind me and I posted it because I actually got a text from a friend who said 'Some of us are concerned we're not seeing pictures of you two like we used to on your Instagram,' and I was immediately so afraid that anyone I knew thought who would know, or would think that something was wrong.

"The problem is everything was wrong. When I posted that picture, I was almost sure my marriage was over."