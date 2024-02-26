Derek Hough admits he 'never thought' wife Hayley could make dance comeback 'so soon' after brain surgery

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are getting one step closer to getting back on the stage to dance.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, were in the middle of their A Symphony of Dance tour in December when Hayley, 29, was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel. She then underwent an emergency craniectomy as a result.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has since kept fans updated on his wife's "miracle" recovery, and has now opened up about resuming their tour.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, Derek once again said of his wife: "She is an absolute miracle," adding: "It's been a rollercoaster, it's been wild, but I just have to say again, thank you [to] everyone who has been so supportive and so loving, it really means the world to us, it really does."

He then opened up about their shared love of dance and performing live – they are set to return to their tour April 16th – and admitted: "I never thought, honestly, that we'd be able to go back out so soon."

"God willing, we are going out," he continued, and emphasized: "We can't wait to see everybody."

© Instagram Derek and Hayley met in 2014 through professional dancing

He also shared: "This tour is so special to me," highlighting the live music, "amazing dancing, amazing cast and dancers" it features.

"There's nothing like performing live," he noted, adding: "That shared experience that you have, the energy in the room, it's incredible."

In a previous update on Instagram earlier this month, a video Hayely shared in which she appeared alongside Derek with newly buzzed hair, he commended her strength while reflecting on the experience, telling fans: "It's been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it's been remarkable to witness firsthand."

Hayley noted that she's still in the throes of recovery, and experiences both "really good days" and "really bad days," physically and emotionally, but noted that the support she's received both from family, friends, and fans alike have fueled her strength. She maintained she "genuinely felt" the outpouring of love and support from everyone "through my body, in my heart, in my soul," as soon as she woke up from surgery.

© Instagram The couple was in Washington D.C. when the health scare happened

"Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family," she said, adding: "And genuinely, I believe it's what's gotten me through this a little bit faster and it’s what helped me heal."

She ultimately declared: "Life is so precious. Spend time with the ones you love. Hold them close cause you never know what could happen."

