Derek Hough's wife Hayley Erbert rushed to the hospital as fans send prayers – read statement

Derek Hough took to social media to share that things took a turn for the worse while performing on tour with wife Hayley Erbert on Wednesday, December 6th.

The 38-year-old pro dancer took to Instagram to share a statement, revealing that his 29-year-old wife, also a dancer, had to be rushed to the hospital.

"At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," he penned.

He added that she had been diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, which is described as a collection of blood within the skull, and required immediate surgery.

"She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

He took the opportunity to thank those who had cared for his wife and asked fans to send support. "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time."

Derek's many friends and colleagues came forward to show their support for him, including several of his Dancing with the Stars friends. Former DWTS contestant and Good Morning America anchor Ginger Zee commented: "Goodness gracious – sending healing, prayers and love."

Maria Menounos wrote: "Omg prayers for a speedy recovery," while season 32 participant Lele Pons said: "I'm so sorry Derek! Praying for a fast recovery! She's so amazing! So heartbreaking :("

The Mayo Clinic describes a cranial hematoma as being "usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain."

Derek was last seen by fans at the DWTS season 32 finale, which aired on Tuesday night, December 5th, and crowned 17-year-old actress Xochitl Gomez as the winner over Alyson Hannigan, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, and Jason Mraz.

Derek and Hayley have been together since 2015, having first met when she was a troupe dancer on DWTS after performing on his and sister Julianne Hough's Move Live Tour.

They quickly established a close friendship and embarked on a romance, which culminated in an engagement in June 2022 after nearly seven years together.

This August, the pair tied the knot, surrounded by friends and family, including sister Julianne and DWTS pros Mark Ballas (as Derek's best man) and Britt Stewart.

The newlyweds jetted off soon after to Italy for a romantic honeymoon and returned to the States for Derek to immediately get sucked into the new season of DWTS, making an appearance on GMA days after his return to announce and promote season 32 alongside judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, plus co-hosts Julianne and Alfonso Ribeiro.

