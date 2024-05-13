Derek Hough causes confusion as he wishes Happy Mother's Day to wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough has received a bit of a mixed response from fans over his recent Mother's Day tribute.

The Dancing with the Stars judge first took to Instagram on Sunday and penned a touching message in honor of his mom Marriann Hough, also a mom to his sister Julianne Hough, and their three other siblings.

However, it wasn't his tribute to his mom that left fans confused, but rather the post he dedicated to his wife Hayley Erbert, with whom he has yet to welcome any children.

Derek first shared a photo of Hayley – who recently returned to the stage following her emergency craniectomy – cuddling with two cats and two dogs on the couch, followed by another photo of her snuggling one of their large dogs, plus a video in which she's face to face with one of their cats.

"Happy Mother's Day to the most incredible woman in my life!" he wrote in his caption, adding: "You have the biggest heart, filled with so much love for our furry family."

He continued: "Watching you care for our three cats and two dogs makes me even more excited about having kids together."

© Instagram Derek shared a sweet photo of Hayley and their fur babies

"Your love for animals shines through in everything you do, making our home a place of warmth, joy, and endless cuddles."

His post sparked a bit of a debate among his fans in the comments section under the post, with some arguing being pet parents doesn't compare to being parents to children, however most of his followers were supportive of the sweet tribute, and gushed over the heartwarming gesture.

© Instagram The two are doting pet parents to two dogs and three cats

"She's going to make an amazing human mom someday too," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "I can't wait to see your kids dance," and: "Anyone who loves animals that way is an outstanding human being. Very lucky fur babies," as well as: "Awww my heart, just gorgeous."

Derek and Hayley tied the knot in August of last year, almost ten years after they first met and after seven years of dating. Their first year of marriage however quickly took a turn in December, when they were in the middle of their Symphony of Dance tour and Hayley was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel.

© Getty The professional dancers married in August of 2023

When the professional dancers made their return to the stage this past April, Hayley received a standing ovation from the audience, and later penned on Instagram: "What a blessing (and surprise) it is to be able to be back on stage dancing with my love after such a crazy past four months. My healing journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and being able to dance again is igniting my soul in all the ways; speeding up my recovery even more."

"I cannot wait for you all to see this show! It was so meaningful when we opened last year and now, after everything that has happened, it is truly even more special."