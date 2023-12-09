T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are literally all over one another at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball - all their hottest PDA moments

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are definitely happy in their partnership, even if their exes are creating headlines with their new-found romance!

The former Good Morning America anchors are not holding back with how in love they are, as you can clearly see in photos from the red carpet at the iHeartRadio z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Amy, 50, looked incredible in her skintight leather pants, black crop top,and metallic gold blazer, and T.J. looked cool in his leather biker jacket which he wore over a smart white shirt and a tie. The 46-year-old looked ready for the office AND for a night out at a rock concert.

We don't need to consult a body language expert to say how in love (or lust!) this pair are - the photos speak for themselves. Scroll down to see.

While they remain vague about when their relationship first went from friendship to romance, both Amy and T.J. clarify that when the photos of their amorous outings were leaked on November 30, they were already in the midst of divorce proceedings.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J.stated on their hit podcast, "Amy & T.J."

Amy was married to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and in the most shocking twist of events it appears that the two have now ignited a flame together as well. The pair have been pictured together packing two cat carriers into Andrew's green Jeep Wrangler before heading out of the city for the weekend.

If T.J. and Amy are bothered, they're making out like they're not! Check out their hottest PDA moments at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball...

The Chest Touch © Taylor Hill If this isn't a sign of two people in love, we don't know what is. Amy is snapped resting her hand on his chest as a sign of affection.

The Pretend Eye Roll © Taylor Hill Whatever, T.J. we don't believe you! In this photo he's looking like he's rolling his eyes at his girlfriend, which just shows you the pair share a similar sense of humour as she's laughing at his pretend annoyance.

The Hand Holding © Taylor Hill The pair are obviously so smitten with one another that they can't appear to break apart.

The Matching Smiles © Taylor Hill This pair just can't stop smiling when they're near one another. This is destined to be a long lasting relationship.

Mirrored Body Language © Taylor Hill And it's not just their matching smiles. They even make the same gestures as one another.