Amy Robach says she 'finally got it right' in glimpse of birthday getaway with T.J. Holmes

It's been a milestone week for Amy Robach. The former GMA3 anchor and mom-of-two turned 51 on Tuesday, and after receiving plenty of heartfelt tributes on social media, the star was whisked away on a romantic mini-break courtesy of her beau, T.J. Holmes.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes celebrated her birthday in New Orleans

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Amy revealed that she and T.J., 46, had embarked on a birthday trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, and they couldn't have looked happier. Posting a slew of sun-soaked snaps, Amy wrote: "Tricky navigating those cast iron balcony shadows... finally got it right."

Among the comments, fans noted how loved-up the couple appeared to be. "I know soulmates when I see 'em," wrote one. "I seriously love you two together! Your happiness shines through," added another. "You two look fantastic together! Love looks beautiful on you both! Enjoy your celebration!" penned a third.

© Instagram The couple looked happier than ever

Amy's 51st birthday marks her first since going public with her romance with T.J. in August. After their discreet relationship was discovered in November 2022, the couple were let go from ABC News the following January and remained away from the public eye for months.

However, since then, they've made their budding romance official, and have even launched their own iHeartRadio podcast – Amy & T.J.

In this week's episode, Amy reflected on turning 51. "It's a big birthday, but it was a tough year and so I didn't feel like I even had the bandwidth to hope and to dream and to be excited and to look forward to," she explained. "When you're stuck in something and you're overwhelmed by circumstances, you don't necessarily.

"I think that's one of the losses is that you kind of lose hope and excitement about what's coming and I feel that now. So yes, I'm excited about turning 51 and birthday week is probably going to turn into birthday month. Just letting you know."

Amy and T.J.'s podcast has proved hugely popular, and it's also become a candid space where they discuss their journey, the intricacies of their relationship, and the repercussions they've faced.

© Leon Bennett Amy and T.J. are in no rush to get married

But now, with the worst behind them, fans have been wondering if they'll eventually tie the knot. "It's under consideration," Amy revealed in December. "We did not enter this relationship for fun or for 'Let's see what happens.' We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

Explaining that they're in no hurry to marry, Amy added: "We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards. But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table."