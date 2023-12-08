Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebeg pictured together for first time amid romance rumors

Romantic getaway? Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebeg have pictured together packing two cat carriers into his green Jeep Wrangler before heading out of the city for the weekend.

The pair, whose romance recently emerged, looked casual and had big smiles on their faces, with Marilee wearing light wash blue jeans and sneakers, paired with an oversized sweater and black weekend bag, and Andrew rocking chinos and sneakers with a jacket.

As seen in pictures published by Daily Mail, the father-of-three appeared to hold the door open for Marilee, who has one daughter with ex-husband TJ, before he got into the car.

© Getty TJ and Marilee, and Andrew and Amy in happier days

A year after former GMA3 co anchors Amy and TJ confirmed that they were together and were divorcing their respective spouses, Andrew, Amy's ex-husband and T.J's ex-wife Marilee were reported to be dating, according to Page Six and People.

In November 2022 it emerged that Amy and T.J had fallen in love while working together on the ABC morning show. On their recently launched podcast - which premiered a year to the day of their romance going public - they revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners when the news became public.

© Gary Gershoff Andrew is now reportedly dating Marilee Fiebeg

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J said during episode one. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

Amy added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

© Getty Images T.J. and Amy attend iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023, one of their first public appearances

Andrew and Amy were married for three years and together raised Andrew's sons, Nathaniel "Nate" Shue, 27, Aidan Shue, 24, and Wyatt Shue, 20, and Amy's daughters Annalise, 17, and Ava, 21.

T.J and Marilee were married for 12 years and have a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine. The former news anchor is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.