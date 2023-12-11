Skip to main contentSkip to footer
17th Annual CNN Heroes 2023: Amanda Seyfried, Brooke Shields dazzle on the red carpet

CNN's own Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates co-hosted the event

Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Sunday night's 17th Annual CNN Heroes 2023 awards show was a refreshing departure from the usual Hollywood glitz, shining a spotlight not on celebrities but on everyday heroes. This special event celebrated ten extraordinary individuals, each nominated by the CNN audience for their dedication to enriching lives and effecting positive change.

The evening wasn't short on star power, though. Notable personalities like Amanda Seyfried, Brooke Shields, and Rachel Zegler, along with Joe Manganiello, graced the event not to receive accolades, but to honor these unsung heroes. Their presence added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the heartfelt celebration, highlighting the impactful work of these remarkable men and women.

Adding to the evening's prestige, CNN's own Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates co-hosted the event, guiding the audience through a night of inspiration and recognition. Their presence underscored CNN's commitment to acknowledging those who tirelessly work to make the world a better place.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried© Michael Loccisano

 Amanda Seyfried attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello© Cindy Ord

Joe Manganiello attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler© Cindy Ord

Rachel Zegler attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History

Grier Shields and Brooke Shields

Grier Shields and Brooke Shields© Cindy Ord

Grier Shields and Brooke Shields attend the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History

The hosts Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates

The hosts Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates© Michael Loccisano

The hosts Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates

