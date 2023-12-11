17th Annual CNN Heroes 2023: Amanda Seyfried, Brooke Shields dazzle on the red carpet

Sunday night's 17th Annual CNN Heroes 2023 awards show was a refreshing departure from the usual Hollywood glitz, shining a spotlight not on celebrities but on everyday heroes. This special event celebrated ten extraordinary individuals, each nominated by the CNN audience for their dedication to enriching lives and effecting positive change.

The evening wasn't short on star power, though. Notable personalities like Amanda Seyfried, Brooke Shields, and Rachel Zegler, along with Joe Manganiello, graced the event not to receive accolades, but to honor these unsung heroes. Their presence added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the heartfelt celebration, highlighting the impactful work of these remarkable men and women.

Adding to the evening's prestige, CNN's own Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates co-hosted the event, guiding the audience through a night of inspiration and recognition. Their presence underscored CNN's commitment to acknowledging those who tirelessly work to make the world a better place.

Amanda Seyfried © Michael Loccisano Amanda Seyfried attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History



Joe Manganiello © Cindy Ord Joe Manganiello attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History



Rachel Zegler © Cindy Ord Rachel Zegler attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History



Grier Shields and Brooke Shields © Cindy Ord Grier Shields and Brooke Shields attend the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History

