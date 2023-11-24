Brooke Shields' two striking daughters steal the limelight in rare family photo - and they're so tall

Brooke Shields’ two daughters stunned in a family reunion photo shared by the famous actress and model to commemorate Thanksgiving.

Pictured with daughters Grier and Rowan, whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy (pictured), Brooke Shields captioned the Instagram post: “THANKFUL to be reunited & together - sending all of our love to you and yours”.

© @brookeshields Instagram Brooke and the family

Grier and Rowan, 17 and 20 respectively, looked incredibly tall as they stood next to their mom who reportedly stands at a statuesque six foot herself. While Rowan looked a couple inches shorter than her famous mom, Grier towered over the rest of the family.

WATCH: Brooke Shields relearns how to walk

This makes sense as the 17-year-old has in her Instagram bio that she’s signed to IMG models. Earlier this year Brooke spoke out about her concerns for Grier getting into modelling.

Speaking to Mark and Kelly, the actress said: “I fought it for so long, and it’s such a different industry than what it was.” She clarified her daughter was interested in runway modelling, which she described as “brutal”.

The Endless Love star explained that the only way she gave in and let Grier have a go at the industry was on the conditions that: “I’m not going to be your manager, you’re going to be with an agency.”

The star also listed further conditions: “You’re going to have a great work ethic, it’s not going to be comfortable, and you’re going to listen to me.” She also clarified that Grier would still have to go to college.

© Sonia Moskowitz Brooke Shields with daughter Grier

The undertone for Brooke’s concerns for her daughter seemed reminiscent of her own modelling experience as a child, which the actress discusses in Lana Wilson’s documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

The documentary, which came out earlier in 2023, follows the actress’s career from her exploitation as a child star to her later liberation and individual success as an adult.

Daughter Rowan, meanwhile, keeps a low profile as she attends Wake Forest University. She’s a member of the sorority group Chi Omega.

The picture of Brooke and her family showed the actress looking much recovered after she experienced a seizure earlier this month. She was accompanied to the hospital by Bradley Cooper, who co-starred with Brooke in The Midnight Meat Train.

The actress recounted the experience of waking up in the ambulance: "I couldn’t really get any words out," she explained.

"But I thought to myself, ‘This is what death must be like.’ You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand.”

Brooke experienced a grand mal seizure which her doctors believed to be due to drinking too much water and not having enough salt in her diet. "I flooded my system and I drowned myself," she explained.

As she reunites with her family, it looks like Brooke is doing all good now.