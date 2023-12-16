Flip or Flop's Christina Hall reveals painful Christmas injury that required stitches - see photo

Christina Hall ran into some bad luck as she was forced to get stitches just before the holidays.

The former Flip or Flop host revealed she was having a "fun night out" until she "knocked over a martini glass", which meant she had to seek out medical attention for the unfortunate injury.

Christina took to Instagram to show fans the nasty wound, now carefully bandaged up. She captioned the photo: "I knocked over a martini glass and hand to get stitches", adding: "Just in time for the holidays."

While Christina was unfortunate enough to injure her hand, it didn't stop her from enjoying her evening, as she attended a new restaurant with friends.

The property development queen went on to joke about her bad luck continuing, as she posted another photo on her story of herself in a gorgeous pantsuit with the caption: "When you don't try on your new outfit and the pants touch the floor… not my week" as she added the hashtag 'mercury retrograde'.

While the Christina on the Coast host was perhaps annoyed by the fit of her pantsuit, she looked stunning in the glitzy black look, with long flared legs and a tight-fitting bodice top.

It seemed again she didn't let her injured hand get in the way of a good time, as she was pictured with four friends for a lovely Christmas celebration. The five women stood in front of a tall white Christmas tree in a living room with tall white ceilings and floral wallpaper.

Despite this, Christina has fully embraced the holiday season with her kids, her second with husband Joshua Hall. She had her sons, Brayden and Hudson, in Christmas jumpers at the beginning of the month - which prompted her ex-husband Tarek El-Moussa to comment: "The boys!!!" with a heart emoji in an endearing show of co-parenting solidarity.

She commented below, in response to a fan's praise of her and Tarek's co-parenting relationship, that she was "just trying to raise some good + happy kids" - tagging husband Josh, Tarek, and Tarek's wife Heather in the comment to show they were all one big happy family really.

Christina shares teenage daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek, as well as youngest son Hudson with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Truly embracing family this season, the TV show host also managed to get a family photo on the beach, as she said: "Before this family photo session I said all mommy wants for Christmas is this photo session. I’m sure other moms can relate. And… surprisingly, no one complained and the kids all smiled! I love all the photos, best gift ever!"