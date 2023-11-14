Christina Hall's kids Taylor and Brayden look so tall in emotional new family portrait with stepmom – fans react

Christina Hall's kids get a bonus dad in her husband Josh Hall, plus her oldest two get a bonus mom in Heather Rae El Moussa, and the latter is honoring them in the sweetest way.

The Christina on the Coast star shares two kids with ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight; the two were together from 2009 to 2018. She also shares son Hudson, four, with ex-husband Ant Anstead, and married her current husband Josh in 2022.

Her ex Tarek has since tied the knot with the Selling Sunset star and welcomed son Tristan earlier this year.

On Monday, Heather took to Instagram and reflected on the fortunes the year has brought her, sharing an adorable photo with her husband, his two kids, and their son.

In the family portrait, the El Moussa bunch are all matching in white tops, with both Taylor – who has little Tristan on her lap – and Brayden looking so tall and grown up next to their dad Tarek and bonus mom Heather.

"I'm truly so thankful for my loves," the television personality wrote in her caption, adding: "Life can be chaotic at times, life can bring stress. But I am so happy that I wake up daily to conquer what the day brings me."

She continued: "I'm learning to balance life as a mama, step mama, wife, work, ME time, my friends," and confessed: "There aren't enough hours in the day some days, but I take things one step at a time & try to stay as organized as I can."

"As the year is coming to an end, I'm reflecting on 2023 & what this year brought to my life," she went on, before endearingly noting her "greatest gift" this year has no doubt been her "sweet" Tristan Bear, who was born on January 31st.

© Getty Tarek has been married to Heather Rae since 2019

"The world is a better place with his sweet soul. I'm so lucky to be his mama," Heather concluded.

© Instagram Tarek and Christina co-parent their two kids equally

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with gushing comments from fellow celebs and fans alike, with her Selling Sunset co-star Amanza Smith writing: "Beautiful family! Miss you!!!" as others followed suit with: "Beautiful blended fam," and: "Taylor holding Tristan is so cute," as well as: "A beautiful family that supports one another & lifts each other up," plus another one of her fans added: "You seem like such a beautiful soul and such a wonderful mom and bonus mom!"

© Getty Christina is a doting mom of three

Like Christina and her husband Josh, Tarek and Heather also live in the Orange County area of California, and are also in the business of real estate, home renovation, and television.

Tarek and Christina finalized their divorce in 2018, and they have joint legal and physical custody of the kids with equal parenting time.

