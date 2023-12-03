Blake Lively makes rare comment on friendship with best friend Taylor Swift as pair party in London

Best friends forever! Blake Lively has shared a rare comment on her friendship with Taylor Swift – all while quipping about her "popo stardom".

Blake and Taylor both attended the London premiere of Beyonce's Renaissance concert film on Thursday November 30, and sharing a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from the event, Blake shared her thoughts on the cultural idea of pitting women against each other, and shared that "most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition".

© Instagram Blake Lively greets Beyonce at London premiere for Renaissance

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception," she captioned the carousel on Instagram.

"Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing."

The mom-of-four then capped off her moving post with a joke, writing: "All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all."

© Dustin Satloff Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman enjoy the game

Blake, 36, looked absolutely incredible for the cold London evening, rocking a Chanel black blazer from their 2022 collection, with a crystal-encrusted trim featuring a buttoned top that showed off her highlighted abs.

She paired it with a short black mini skirt with her legs adorned in sheer tights and a pair of Christian Louboutin strappy heels, and accessorized with mesh gloves, a silver chain necklace, and blue diamond earrings, keeping with the theme of the evening – silver – after it became the de facto color of the tour.

© Getty Images Blake Lively attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England.

In August Beyonce asked fans to wear the color in honor of Virgo season for the final dates of her tour over the summer, writing: "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22."

© Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England.

Beyonce, meanwhile, was joined by her mini-me daughter Blue Ivy at the London event, and the 11-year-old looked stylish dressed in a black dress and tiny sunglasses as she posed for pictures with her superstar mom on the red carpet. Her mom also wore black; a figure-hugging black diamante dress that featured a risque front split.

Taylor wore a sparkling silver custom Balmain gown with a thigh-high split for the party, and she paired the look with Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks, Anita Ko jewels and wore her long blonde hair styled in Old Hollywood waves, with her bangs swept off to one side.