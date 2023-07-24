Blake Lively has caused a stir on her social media after posting about her two successful start-up brands. Posing in a casual blouse and shorts and with her hair tied in an off-center ponytail, The Shallows actress who regularly updates fans with her business ventures could be seen pretending to sell some of her Betty Booze cans at a mocked up lemonade stand.

"The female start up grind is underrated," Blake, who is married to fellow Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, captioned her post. She also added: "@bettybooze for 21 & older, @bettybuzz (not picture here) for ages" in order to clarify the difference between her recently diversified drinks output, and it was this point which caught many fans' attention.

Ever since the 35-year-old announced that her non-alcoholic drinks range Betty Buzz would be splintering off to also feature an alcoholic set of drinks named Betty Booze, her followers on social media have been divided on the decision. "I thought you were sober?" questioned one fan on Sunday's post. "So why promote something you wouldn't do yourself?" Another simply asked confused: "I thought you didn't drink?"

But others have been leaping to the defense of the former Gossip Girl actress, understanding that her aim is to satiate as many people's tastes as possible with these drinks. "Y'all so unsupportive," said one person. "Men make women's clothing but don't use their own product. What's the difference?" they argued.

"I don’t drink anymore and I still make my friends drinks when they come over. Don't understand why people are hating on her new product line…" another person added. Others chimed in with full support for the star's efforts. "Here for that alcohol free lemonade!!!" said one person, meanwhile another added: "Had this drink a few days ago. So damn good!!! Congrats on the hustle, Blake." A third person complimented Blake for her statement on the start-up grind, adding: "Feminine energy in business is also sooo underrated."

© Gotham Blake and her husband Ryan both regularly take to social media to promote their varied business ventures

Blake herself opened up further on her decision to sell both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks in the caption of her lemonade stand photo. "I am always being asked in my personal life to create something for everyone. I think most women can relate in all different aspects," she said.

"But for this example, I already had my non-alcoholic drinks with @bettybuzz but my loved ones wanted more. So here it is. And I couldn't be more proud or grateful seeing you all share how much you love it as well!!!!"

© Getty Images Fans have remained generally supportive of the 35-year-old's latest drinks brand

Blake also revealed in her post that the recipe for the lemonade which features in her Betty Booze drink comes from the one she used to make as a non-alcoholic drink to sell at stalls when she was younger. Explaining that these drinks used to sell out "FAST" she also revealed to fans that a non-alcoholic version of the drink to launch was also being worked on. "Yes, we're working on my lemonade without alcohol for Betty Buzz," she wrote, before adding: "Coming (not) soon (enough)."