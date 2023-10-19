Michael Strahan gets kicked off GMA event for arguing in unearthed video

Michael Strahan is a former NFL champion and so when it comes to anything sports related, he's incredibly passionate.

This was certainly the case in an unearthed video shared by the Good Morning America star on Thursday, where he ended up getting kicked off the GMA kickball game for arguing!

The footage - which can be viewed below - was all in good humor, proving that Michael is as much fun off screen as he is on the show! Fans adored watching the clip after Michael shared it on his Instagram feed, with many taking to comment.

"How can you not love Michael, he's so awesome!" one wrote, while another remarked: "Love this!" A third added: "Why can't you behave?" alongside a crying with laughter emoji.

Michael has been working on Good Morning America on a full time basis since 2016. Prior to that, he made two appearances per week on the program from 2014 to 2016.

Michael Strahan on GMA with co-stars Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos

Before working on GMA, Michael served as a co-host on Live with Kelly and Michael, alongside Kelly Ripa.

At the time of joining GMA full-time, the dad-of-four said of the gig to the Hollywood Reporter: "I look forward to continuing to work with the incredible team at GMA. It is an exciting opportunity to be able to bring unique stories and voices to the audience."

© Photo: Getty Images Michael has a lot of fun on Good Morning America

The sports champion is certainly a hit with viewers and has a legion of fans who adore watching him on the morning news show. Michael is one of the main co-anchors alongside George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts.

Away from work, he enjoys nothing more than spending time with his family. The star is dad to four grown-up children, with his youngest - Isabella and Sophia, 18 - having recently left home to attend college.

Michael Strahan has had an impressive career

The star has several homes around the United States, but his main base is in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

© Instagram Michael Strahan became an empty nester this year

One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The home no doubt feels a lot quieter now that his daughters have flown the nest, but Michael has the company of his two four-legged friends, Enzo and Zuma.

