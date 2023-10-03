Michael Strahan's girlfriend looks tiny as she poses with GMA host and his striking daughter

Michael Strahan's statuesque physique was front and center on Monday when he stepped out with his petite girlfriend, Kayla Quick and his daughter, Isabella.

The trio watched the Seahawks play the Giants at the Metlife Stadium and shared photos from the event on social media.

One image showed Michael standing between Kayla and Isabella and at 6 feet 5 inches, he was head and shoulders above his model girlfriend.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's girlfriend and his daughter star in an ad campaign together

Isabella, 18, - whose twin, Sophia, was noticeably absent from the outing - has inherited her dad's height as she stood tall alongside her famous, former NFL player father. Michael captioned the selection of photos: "GREAT to be back at MetLife Stadium and of course had to say what up to my BROTHA, @lawrencetaylor56! Let’s go @nygiants!!! Let’s STOMP THEM OUT."

Unfortunately for Michael, his team lost 24-3.

Isabella also posted some fun photos of herself and simply captioned her post on Instagram: "#92forLife."Michael and Kayla are now empty-nesters with Isabella and Sophia attending their respective colleges.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan, his girlfriend, Kayla Quick and his daughter, Isabella watched the Giants game

The teen had flown in from California to spend time with her dad and Kayla as she's currently studying at USC, while her sister is a student at Duke University in North Carolina.

Speaking about their decisions to go to separate schools during an appearance on The View, Michael said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael and Kayla have been together since 2015

"They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade." Michael then added: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other," before he quipped: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

While it was tough to see his youngest children leave home, Michael has Kayla to keep him company.

© Getty Images Michael and Kayla keep their romance out of the spotlight

They've kept their romance out of the spotlight for the eight years they've been dating, but she has made a few public appearances with him.

Earlier this year she supported Michael when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and she attended the twins' high school graduations too.

© Kevin Mazur It's hard to believe his girls are now at college

She also featured in a campaign with Isabella for Michael's coconut water, 100 Coconuts and the ad can be seen in the video above.

Kayla is a model and also founded and currently runs Fizzness, a beauty-based wellness brand which sells powdered drinks meant to deliver "a daily dose of energy and beauty with antioxidants and adaptogens," according to her website.

© Instagram The sisters are attending separate colleges

Prior to welcoming his twin daughters, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli in 2004, Michael had already become a father with the birth of his daughter Tanita Strahan, and son, Michael Anthony Strahan Jr.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.