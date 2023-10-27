GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals ‘inspiring’ new TV gig away from show

Good Morning America star, Michael Strahan, recently provided a tantalizing glimpse into his exquisite car collection.

At 51, Michael is not just celebrated for his journalism acumen, but also for his elite assortment of automobiles, which he showcased ahead of Grammy-awarded music producer Swizz Beatz's new show on Hulu, Drive with Swizz Beatz

Promoting the show on social media, the teaser, co-posted with the official GMA Instagram account, features Michael proudly touring his garage, gesturing towards the stunning vehicles he's amassed over the years.

The joy in his voice is palpable as he details his collection, revealing a passion that's been brewing since he was just nine years old.

Among the lineup, the former NFL star highlighted a few standouts. He's held onto the SLR McLaren Roadster the longest, showcasing the sleek Porsche Speedster Turbo and the impressive SL65 Black Series.

The repertoire doesn't end there; it further includes the Fisker, the 964RS, the Ford GT-X1, and the vintage gem - a 1975 Aston Martin Vanquish.

The video's caption read, "@michaelstrahan joined @therealswizzz and @notemarcato at his garage recently to take a look at his collection in this sneak peek for the upcoming series, Drive with Swizz Beatz."

© Eric McCandless Michael Strahan recently appeared on DWTS

Marking the calendar for enthusiasts, it prompted viewers to "tune in Nov. 16 on @Hulu for the big premiere. @onyxcollective."

However, fans noticed Michael's absence from the GMA desk on October 13. He was conspicuously missing alongside his co-hosts, Robin Roberts, 62, and George Stephanopoulos, 62.

© Getty Images Michael is a host of GMA

This was the day before the world mourned the passing of Suzanne Sommers on October 15, to whom GMA paid tribute.

The likely reason for Michael's absence? His appearance on Fox for NFL on Sunday night. This wasn't an isolated occurrence. The entire week saw ABC juggling hosts due to the absences of Robin, Michael, and George. ABC roped in its stalwarts - Gio Benitez, Juju Chang, and Rebecca Jarvis to fill the void.

© Getty Images THE $100,000 PYRAMID - ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid" stars Michael Strahan.

In an interesting shuffle, Gio took over Michael's position, while Juju stepped in for Robin. Both Michael and Robin had engagements away from GMA. Michael, besides his NFL commitments, was away from the New York studio throughout the week. His commitments included reporting from Los Angeles for GMA, due to his guest-judging stint on Dancing With the Stars, and promoting his new clothing line with his daughter Isabella on QVC.

Robin's schedule, though slightly less hectic than Michael's, was eventful. While she was away on Monday, she was back in action for the rest of the week, barring Friday. October 12 saw a deviation from the norm with an all-female anchor desk on GMA. With both Michael and George away, Linsey Davis and Rebecca Jarvis co-hosted the show with Robin.