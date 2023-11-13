Michael Strahan's GMA replacement revealed amid star's time off due to personal family matters

Michael Strahan's fans are missing seeing him on TV, as the former NFL champion has been absent from work for over two weeks due to a "personal family matter".

On Monday, the dad-of-four was still missing from Good Morning America, with Linsey Davis keeping his seat warm alongside regular co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Linsey has been regularly subbing for Michael during his absence, tag teaming with Rebecca Jarvis.

While Michael has been missing from GMA, he did return to work on another of his TV hosting jobs on Sunday, appearing on Fox NFL Sunday.

It could well be that Michael returns to GMA on Tuesday, seeing as the TV favorite doesn't tend to work on Mondays anyway due to his commitments with NFL Sunday, which is filmed in California.

Last week, a spokesperson for ABC told HELLO!: "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Michael is incredibly close to his family, who are his number one priority. He is a doting dad-of-four, and a stepfather too. He shares Tanita, 31, and Michael Jr. 28, with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and during their marriage he was stepdad to Wanda's son from a previous relationship, who he still maintains a close relationship with.

Michael also shares 18-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella with ex-wife Jean Strahan.

He became an empty nester at the end of the summer when his twins went off to college. Isabella has gone off to California, to study at the University of Southern California.

Proud dad Michael paid tribute to her ahead of her big move away from home, sharing on Instagram: "Out of high school and on to USC! So proud of you, Isabella! Intelligent, beautiful, and hard-working!! I can’t wait to continue to watch you shine!!"

Responding with equal enthusiasm, Isabella echoed with a spirited, "Fight on!" Amidst all her successes, one thing stands out—Isabella's bio change on Instagram to "USC ‘27." Sophia, meanwhile, has gone off to study at North Carolina, at Duke College.

The GMA star shared several pictures of himself with the teenager, both taken outside the college and at Target, where they were shopping for dorm supplies. "Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad," he wrote in the caption.

He lives in a gorgeous apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios. While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

"One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

