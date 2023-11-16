Michael Strahan reveals how he's avoiding stress following personal family matter

Michael Strahan is getting ready for Thanksgiving following a difficult few weeks, which saw him take time off Good Morning America.

During Thursday's show, the star was looking ahead to the holiday weekend, as he opened up about his plans, which have been heavily impacted due to the terrible travel conditions around New York City.

The traffic was a large focus during the weather segment, and Michael explained that as a result, he was making his Thanksgiving as stress-free as possible.

"And that's why I'm staying at home this Thanksgiving," he responded.

The former NFL champion received a warm welcome back to GMA on Wednesday November 15, so much so that Robin Roberts was in tears.

Michael Strahan is staying home this Thanksgiving to avoid the stressful traffic

"We have tears of joy," she said as she turned to her friend. "Because Michael is back." George Stephanopoulos was nodding his head as Michael then added: "It is great to be back with both of you. It is great to be back. Thank you guys."

While Michael didn't disclose any detail surrounding his time off, he appeared to be in good spirits.

© Michael Strahan on Instagram Michael Strahan is a doting family man

Last week, a spokesperson for ABC told HELLO!: "Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and concerns.”

Michael will be spending Thanksgiving at home in his apartment in the Upper West Side, where he has lived for many years.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughter Isabella

The beautiful property often features on his social media accounts and until recently, is where his 18-year-old twins lived with him.

At the end of August, Michael became an empty nester after twins Isabella and Sophia flew the nest to attend college. Michael isn't completely alone though, as he has been kept company by his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan, his girlfriend, Kayla Quick and his daughter, Isabella

Zuma was a recent addition to the family, with the star introducing their new four-legged friend on social media earlier this year.

While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael Strahan with daughters and girlfriend

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

As well as twins Isabella and Sophia, who Michael shares with ex Jean Strahan, the star is also dad to Michael Jr, and Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

