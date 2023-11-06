Michael Strahan's 'personal' reason for GMA absence revealed – all we know on when he'll return

Michael Strahan's fans were left disappointed once again when, on the morning of Monday, November 6, he was absent from his usual seat on Good Morning America once again.

However, the reason for his time away has finally been revealed. According to an ABC News spokesperson, the beloved TV anchor is dealing with personal matters.

"Michael Strahan will not be with us this week as he is dealing with some personal family matters," a representative for the network shared in a statement with The Los Angeles Times. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns."

Michael himself has remained away from social media for the time being, last sharing an Instagram post on October 25, which was a promotional clip from his other ABC show, The $100,000 Pyramid.

The 51-year-old TV personality has similarly been absent from Fox's NFL Sunday over the past two weekends, with Fox Sports commentator Curt Menefee telling viewers yesterday Michael was "dealing with a personal family matter."

The anchor was also absent from the ABC News initiative over the weekend to run the NYC Marathon as a relay in support of NYRR's Team for Kids.

His co-anchor Robin Roberts ran part of the 26.2 mile tour, and was joined by Deborah Roberts, David Muir, Linsey Davis, Ginger Zee, DeMarco Morgan, and more ABC News reporters.

As of now, there is no official word on when Michael will return to the show, although viewers can expect to see his seat beside Robin and George Stephanopoulos filled by other anchors for the rest of the week.

Along with his various TV gigs, Michael is also an entrepreneur, fronting his own line of eponymous apparel and skincare products. He is now also an empty nester after his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, departed the family home for college this August.

He's previously opened up about finding fall (and the upcoming holiday season) the busiest time of the year, and talked about needing to stick to a schedule to coast through it.

Speaking to People, he said: "The fall is the busiest time of the year, between my weekday work for GMA and my weekends on FOX NFL Sunday. The days are action-packed, so I have to get my routine down and still have fun while we do it."

He added: "Whether I’m getting ready for a live shot like this or on GMA, or an action-packed studio show on FOX NFL Sunday, I have to put in the work to prepare."

In the midst of all his various commitments, the former New York Giants pro even flew out to Los Angeles last month to act as a guest judge on an episode of Dancing with the Stars.

© Getty Images Michael also acted as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars season 32

He was part of the panel on week three, Motown Night, alongside regular judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

