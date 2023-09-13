Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez open doors to family home - see new glimpses

Strictly Come Dancing stars Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson have recently welcomed their son, Thiago, into the world, and as if that wasn't enough of an upheaval, they've also invited cameras into their private home to film their family life.

During their show, Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens, fans were treated to a look around their Manchester abode, which they also share with daughter Mia.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's heartwarming video of baby son

Here are the best glimpses we saw inside…

Gemma and Gorka's house's exterior

Their home has a modern exterior

For the first time ever, we got to see the Strictly stars' home from the outside with its white and brick façade and dark windows and doors. We already know that the couple have positioned a Buddha outside of their modern front door, as the perfect calm welcome.

Gemma and Gorka's kitchen-diner

Mia was seen in their open-plan kitchen

The family's kitchen and dining space is completely open plan, and it's where they like to spend lots of time. In one moment, Mia was seen snacking while sat on the marble-clad kitchen island, and it gave a beautiful view of the room. Above the island are two industrial-style lights and in the background, their wooden dining table is visable.

Gemma and Gorka's living room

The stars have a statement sofa

Their lounge is a haven

The couple have opted for a colour pop living room, with navy sofas topped with an array of rainbow hued cushions. The walls are kept white and there are stylish black-and-white photos hanging on the wall. Their lounge has not escaped the children's items and a Moses basket for the baby and a pony for Mia can clearly be seen amongst the chic modern furniture.

Gemma and Gorka's staircase

The hallway is kept very minimal

During the show, Gorka was seen coming down the stairs with his daughter, which highlighted the minimalist look they have gone for in this space. The banister features black wood and glass, creating a chic design and the walls have been kept plain.

Gemma and Gorka's garden

The stars smiled in their idyllic garden

The promo image for the show was a photograph of the couple cosied up on outdoor seating surrounded by trendy striped cushions in their idyllic garden.

Behind the smiling stars, a perfectly pristine hedge could be seen, and the rest of the garden features various levels of decking, another (this time giant) Buddha statue and Gemma's frequently used ice bath!

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable new video of baby Thiago as she defends parenting decision

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Gorka spoke about Manchester now being his hometown, despite being from Spain.

He said: "I love to perform everywhere but when I perform in Manchester, which is like my hometown now… I just love Manchester. I think it is the best city in the world. Everybody there is so welcoming and friendly and when they come to watch the show they are up for a night out. They’re very involved, giving us the energy. It’s amazing."