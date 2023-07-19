Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce arrival of baby boy - details

Congratulations are in order! Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have expressed their joy following the arrival of their newborn son.

Taking to social media on Wednesday 19 July, doting mum Gemma gushed on her Instagram Story: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gorka, 32, shared the same message on his Instagram story.

The Strictly lovebirds - who met on the BBC show in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019. "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be," Gemma added to her announcement post.

When did Gemma and Gorka announce their pregnancy?

The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

What has Gemma said about her pregnancy journey?

Since becoming a mother, Gemma has made no secret how much she is relishing parenthood. However, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing. The radio presenter needed to have an emergency c-section when Mia's heart rate dropped suddenly, with Gemma suffering a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood. This time around, Gemma has sought the advice of a private midwife to help "monitor" her.

Discussing her experience on her Instagram Stories, the radio presenter explained: "I've just had a visit from Rachel, my lovely midwife. We have just been talking about birth options and things moving forward. "All lovely positive stuff and lots of positive affirmations which we're focusing on. We're getting everything mentally in place. Physically, I can do this but mentally, it's like hitting a wall in a workout. I need to just push through."

What Gemma said about her due date

In April, Gemma revealed that she is expecting to welcome her son at the end of June or early July, but said that she had shied away from having an actual date in order not to induce any stress if the baby came early or late. She explained: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'. I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

