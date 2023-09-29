Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's son Thiago is Mia's double in adorable new photo

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their second bundle of joy, Thiago, in July, and he is growing up so fast.

The little one, who couldn't be cuter if he tried, is already starting to look like his elder sister Mia, four. The proof? His latest photo, which was shared on his dad Gorka's Instagram Stories on Thursday, and saw him snuggled up in the most adorable teddy bear jumper.

Baby Thiago looked so much like Ella

The Strictly Come Dancing professional was lost for words and simply added two heart-eye emojis alongside the candid update. Thiago certainly wasn't shy of the camera and beamed front on whilst lying in his buggy.

The resemblance between him and his sister was undeniable, he too has the same sweet button nose and blue eyes which couldn't go unnoticed in the heartwarming photo.

© Instagram Mia has the sweetest bond with Thiago

As well as the faux sheepskin jumper, Thiago also donned a beige babygrow which had a teddy bear embroidered on one side.

Proud mum Gemma has fully immersed herself into life as a mother of two and recently sat down for an exclusive chat with HELLO!. During the conversation, she opened up about the sweet bond Mia and Thiago have.

© Instagram Gemma said Mia is the 'mother hen'

The actress said: "She's like mother hen; she's obsessed with him. She mucks in helping with the nappies and helps me get him dressed, which sometimes results in it taking a little bit longer than if I'm doing it on my own, but I just love the fact that she's so into him.

"I hope they don't feel pushed out or like they've been replaced or anything like that', and thankfully she's taking it all in her stride, bless her. I think a lot of people think your love has to be split [between kids] but for me it's not, it's doubled. It's not like cut in half, it's doubled." She also opened up about how she felt about Gorka being away whilst taking part in Strictly Come Dancing.

"It's like a Catch 22 really," Gemma said. "Where you're rooting for them to do so well. You're like, 'You can do it!' She's [Nikita Kanda] such a lovely person for him to be partnered with. But at the same time, the better they do, the longer that he's away."

She did however make the sweetest revelation that little Mia couldn't be more obsessed with the show. "Mia's obsessed with Strictly. She's got her nana and grandad coming around this weekend to watch it with us. She makes a full night of it."