Gemma Atkinson reassured by fans after throwback bikini video with Gorka Marquez

The former Hollyoaks actress is now a mum to Mia, three, and baby Thiago

Gemma Atkinson fell victim to her phone's algorithm on Friday when she was reminded of more exciting times thanks to a throwback video from a carefree beach holiday. We've all been there…

The former Hollyoaks actress, 38, joked her phone was "rubbing it in" by reminding her of a time five years ago when she was swanning about on the beach with then-boyfriend (now fiancé) Gorka Marquez, pre-responsibilities, worries and kids. The pair – who fell in love on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 – are now parents to daughter Mia, three, and newborn baby son Thiago, so it's safe to say their lives look a little different right now!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson wows in black bikini for throwback video

"My phones rubbing it in reminding me of that time 5 years ago today when we weren't exhausted," Gemma joked in her Instagram caption. Strictly professional Gorka was quick to reply, commenting: "Oh those days…"

The star looks incredible in the video montage, showcasing her gym-honed figure in a black thong bikini as she splashed around in the sea.

Gemma's kind-hearted fans rushed to reassure her that she was doing just fine and was a fabulous mum to her two children.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson shared a throwback bikini photo from a pre-kids holiday with Gorka Marquez

"Those times will return, Enjoy the journey you are on now it's just a different path for the time being," one said. "But you’ve made so many amazing memories in that time with your beautiful family," another reassured her.

Other fans warned Gemma that things would only get more tiring as time ticks by, writing, "Wait for this video to pop up in another 5 years time. you'll feel exhausted and old, that's where I'm at now!!"

© Instagram Gemma joked her phone was 'rubbing it in' by sharing memories from a more carefree time

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their second child Thiago on 19 July, with Gemma undergoing an elective C-section.

The couple announced the arrival of their baby boy via Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka were living it large five years ago - but her fans reassured her it was normal to pine for your pre-parenthood life

The blonde beauty has been incredibly open about her postpartum body, sharing a realistic photo of her changing figure.

"I'm not expecting to look like my old self for months down the line yet. I haven't even left the house other than pottering about in the garden. I've been mindful to rest as much as I can to aid recovery down the line," she wrote on social media.

Gemma and Gorka are now parents to daughter Mia, three, and baby Thiago

"Every morning I've told myself 'I can do this'. Every night feed, I've reminded myself 'thousands of women are now doing the exact same as me right now' and every time I look at Thiago I thank my body for growing, carrying and birthing him. 15 days ago he was in my tummy and that blows my mind completely. The miracle of life and the human body."