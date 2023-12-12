Kourtney Kardashian's extremely different take on family's Christmas to Kim Kardashian's summed up in one photo

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are getting into the holiday spirit, and it looks like they've had a lot of fun in the process!

The newly mom-of-four took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of the latest festive addition to her home - a handmade gingerbread house.

The edible treat included candy canes shaped in love hearts and an assortment of edible Christmas-themed candies, including trees and baubles, placed on the roof with icing.

VIDEO: Inside Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope's festive dinner party

Clearly proud of the sweet display, Kourtney shared more than one picture of it on her Instagram Stories.

The Kardashians are all huge fans of gingerbread houses and are known for getting personalized ones sent to them from Kris Jenner every year, from celebrity-approved bakery, Solvang Bakery.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of her hand decorated gingerbread house

Just a day before Kourtney shared a photo of her gingerbread house, Kim posted a picture of her family's own version from Solvang Bakery, complete with the names of all her children and pet animals Sushi and Sake.

It's safe to say both gingerbread houses look good enough to eat, and if anyone knows how to celebrate Christmas, it's the Kardashians!

Another look at Kourtney's fun gingerbread creation

Each year, the famous family gather together, usually with a few famous faces too, from Mariah Carey to Sia, for a Christmas Eve party.

Just this year alone, the family have enjoyed a lot of festivities in the buildup to December 25,. Most recently, Kris Jenner treated her granddaughters True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, along with daughter Khloe Kardashian, to a trip to the Hollywood Pantages Theater, to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Kim Kardashian's personalized gingerbread house

The proud grandmother shared pictures of the family posing with a friend and the Grinch while posing in front of a red backdrop advertising the show. She wrote: "We took the kids to see ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ last night at the Hollywood Pantages Theater! The Grinch is one my favorite Christmas stories and it was magical to see the live show with the kids. The performances were so amazing! #TheGrinch #HowtheGrinchStoleChristmas @khloekardashian."

The Kardashian family with the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one writing: "Love this, you really keep things festive!" while another wrote: "So precious!" A third added: "What special memories!"

This Christmas will be extra special for the family too, as it will be the first with baby Rocky Thirteen. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their baby son in November, and have been enjoying every moment with him ever since.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.