Kim Kardashian's $70M mansion undergoes jaw-dropping transformation ahead of the holidays – watch

Kim Kardashian isn't one to do things half heartedly, and she's certainly pulled out all the stops in time for the holiday season!

The Skims founder took to Instagram over the weekend to share footage from the front of her $70M LA mansion, and it looked like something from a fairytale.

Kim shared a video of herself driving up to her home, which was accompanied by the song "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," by Michael Buble. Check it out below...

Rows of trees were adorned with pretty fairy lights, and it won't be long before The Kardashians star shares a look from inside the property too, which is no doubt just as festive.

Kim and the rest of her family like to go all out for the holidays, and enjoy many traditions that they share with fans on social media, including their famous Christmas Eve party, which has been attended by many famous faces over the years, from Sia to Mariah Carey.

The doting mom got into the holiday spirit with two of her four children earlier this month, as Kim attended Mariah's holiday concert with daughters North, ten, and Chicago, five. They were joined by Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, five, along with Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian's seven-year-old daughter, Dream.

As well as North and Chicago, Kim is also mom to children Saint, six, and Psalm, three, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Kim and Kanye divorced in 2021, and while notoriously private about some aspects of her personal life, the beauty mogul did make reference to her famous ex in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

In the episode, Kim opened up about North's attitude towards her dad's living arrangements during a chat with sister Kourtney Kardashian. Kim told her older sister that the ten-year-old told her mom that she wished she had an apartment like her father, as it was "the best."

The rapper and his now wife, Bianca Censori, 28, were temporary living in an apartment while their home was being renovated, at the time the episode was being filmed.

In the show, Kim revealed that the Yeezy founder has ditched the luxury amenities that North is accustomed to living with her mom – and it sounds like she prefers her dad's less extravagant way of living.

"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment," Kim said on the show. "And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment,'" she added.

Despite being part of a very famous family, Kim has tried hard to ensure that her children lead as normal lives as possible out of the spotlight, and chooses what she talks about in public when it concerns them.

However, Kim recently found herself in a tricky situation when North admitted during a live chat on TikTok that she had dyslexia, something her protective mom wasn't planning on telling the world about.

She explained: "Guys, I have dyslexia, do you even know what that is?" Kim was next to North, helping her with something on her phone, but she didn't seem happy with her daughter's reveal.

"Northy you are sure spilling the tea on here", Kim exclaimed, seemingly confirming her daughter's diagnosis. North smiled mischievously in response and asked out of nowhere: "Should I drop an album?"

The mother-of-four then warned the pre-teen: "North, I'm going to drop this live right now, because you just are really saying way too much," as North laughed. "I love you but I purposefully don't talk about stuff that you're going through."

