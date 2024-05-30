Dakota Johnson pictured on set as she spends time apart from Chris Martin in NY

Dakota Johnson looked deep in thought in new photos in New York where she's currently spending time away from her long-time boyfriend, Chris Martin, who has been busy in the UK.

The Fifty Shades actress is filming her new movie, Materialists, in the Big Apple and was snapped on set on May 29.

Dakota's gorgeous emerald ring - reported to be an engagement ring from the Coldplay singer - was nowhere to be seen but was likely absent due to her being in costume.

The new photos come after Chris made headlines for a kind-hearted gesture in England.

He surprised fan, Saundra Glenn, by giving her a lift to Radio 1's Big Weekend when he saw her struggling to make her way to the festival.

Saundra - who has issues with osteoarthritis problems with her hip, knee, and ankle - shared the interaction on X and suggested Chris called himself "single".

"That moment when Chris Martin @Coldplay saw me struggling to walk, had his car stop and gave me a lift," she wrote. "Blooming amazing. Can't believe this happened. What a decent bloke."

She then added: "We had a nice chat too. He is single and likes #Luton. Thx again @BBCR1. #BigWeekend #SeeMyLuton."

The pair took a plethora of selfies and Saundra said he was "a very nice person".

Chris didn't elaborate on his relationship status but he's been with Dakota since 2017.

They have enjoyed a romance out of the spotlight since they first got together after his "conscious uncoupling" from his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

In March 2024, it was reported that they had got engaged.

Dakota's mother, actress Melanie Griffith, has given her seal of approval over their romance. She gushed about him to People: "I adore him," she said. "But she is very private about her life and I respect that."

Gwyneth is also a huge fan of Dakota and during a Q&A on her Instagram in October last year, the Goop founder revealed her close friendship with her. "We're actually very good friends," she said. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."

Whilst speaking to ELLE in 2021, Dakota gave rare insight into her life with Chris and said that they love to spend quality time together at home. "We go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cosy and private," she said, adding: "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."