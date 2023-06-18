Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare photos with both ex-husband Chris Martin, husband Brad Falchuk in sweet Father's Day tributes

Gwyneth Paltrow is making sure all of the fathers in her life, her own Bruce Paltrow, her ex-husband, Chris Martin, and her husband Brad Falchuk, feel the love on this Father's Day.

As the US marked the special holiday on Sunday, the actress-turned-wellness-guru paid tribute to the three special men with rare photos of all three.

The star was first married to the Coldplay frontman, with whom she shares kids Apple and Moses, from 2003 until 2016, when they famously "consciously uncoupled." In 2018 she married the Glee co-creator, who himself was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik from 1994 to 2013, with whom he shares kids Isabella and Brody.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gwyneth first shared a photo of Brad with his daughter Isabella, the two sitting on a private plane, and she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to our Brad Falchuk."

She followed that with a photo of him and his son Brody at the beach, and wrote: "He is the greatest."

The Goop founder also described him as a "great dog dad" alongside a photo of him laying down on a couch with a sweet pup on him, plus as a "great stepdad" in a photo where he is pictured next to Apple, who has a Cosmopolitan on her hand.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Brad met when she guest starred on Glee

She went on to pay tribute to Chris as well, sharing a photo, seemingly after their divorce, where the two are posing side by side with their two kids. "And Happy Father's Day to this guy," she wrote next to a blue heart emoji. She also shared photos of the award-winning singer with his son Moses, 17.

Finally, Gwyneth shared an adorable throwback photo with her late dad Bruce, a famous Hollywood film and television director and producer.

© Instagram Brad has been Apple and Moses' stepdad for almost five years

"And of course to this guy, Bruce Paltrow," she wrote, alongside a photo she said was approximately from 1987, when she would have been around 15 years old, that sees her planting a kiss on her dad's cheek outside the stoop of their "townhouse on 92nd Street" in New York City.

Gwyneth's dad passed away in 2002 when the Oscar-winning actress was 30 years old. Aged 58, he was celebrating his daughter's birthday in Rome when he died suddenly of pneumonia, related to complications of his recurring battle with oral cancer.

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris were together for 13 years

Late last year, his wife of 33 years and Gwyneth's mom, Blythe Danner, revealed that she also recently overcame a battle with a rare form of oral cancer, named adenoid cystic carcinoma.

© Instagram The former couple continue to have a solid friendship

In an interview with People, she shared she had discovered a lump in her throat "right next" to where her late husband had first felt his, and was diagnosed in 2018. She confirmed though that after four years – including three surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation – she was luckily finally in remission.

"I was obviously very shocked," recalled Gwyneth to the outlet, adding: "It was scary. And it felt really eerie because it was so similar [to my dad's]."

© Instagram Both of Gwyneth's parents are famous in their own right

The Meet the Parents actress, when she remembered first learning of her diagnosis, of course immediately thought of her late husband, and said: "Everyone is touched by cancer in some way, but it's unusual for a couple to have the same cancer."

She admitted: "I remember I looked up at heaven and said to Bruce, 'Are you lonely up there?'"