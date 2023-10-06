Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare details of friendship with ex-husband Chris Martin's partner Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has given fans a rare glimpse into her friendship with Dakota Johnson, admitting that they are "close friends".

In a new Instagram Story – as part of an Ask Me Anything session she did with followers – she answered the question: "What is your relationship with Dakota Johndon like?"

"We're actually very good friends, I love her so much," Gwyneth – who was married to Dakota's partner Chris Martin and welcomed two children with the singer – shared with fans, adding: "She's an adorable, wonderful person."

Gwyneth Paltrow shares rare details of friendship with Dakota Johnson

In a second Story she also opened up on her friendship with Jennifer Aniston, sharing a personal picture of the two hugging each other tightly. "Yes, I am so lucky [to be her friend]," the 51-year-old shared.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota is notoriously private about her personal life but has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris since December 2017. There has been plenty of speculation that they're engaged, but neither have confirmed, despite the actress recently wearing a gorgeous ring on that all-important finger.

© Instagram Gwyneth shared details of her friendship with Jennifer Aniston as well

Like Gwyneth (whose parents are actress Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow), Dakota hails from a Hollywood family. She's the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith (daughter of Birds star Tippi Hedren) and actor Don Johnson, and was raised in part by step-dad Antonio Banderas.



"The idea of being at home and picking up kids from school and cooking dinner and then the husband comes home - there's something that seems really nice to me 'cause I never had that growing up," Dakota previously told Marie Claire, of her desire to be a mother.

© Getty Dakota and Chris have never walked a red carpet together

However in 2021 she acknowledged she may have changed her mind, when speaking of her film The Lost Daughter.

"The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother. For somebody like me, who isn’t yet a mother and maybe doesn’t want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK," she shared.

© Instagram Photo shared by Gwyneth on Instagram in honor of Father's Day of her and Chris with their kids Apple and Moses

Chris and Gwyneth welcomed two children during their marriage; Apple, 19, who now attends Vanderbilt College in Nashville, Tennessee, and son Moses, 17, who is a senior in high school.

The pair began dating in 2002 and wed in 2003, when Gwyneth was expecting their first child. However, they shocked fans in 2014 when they announced their decision to "consciously uncouple," with their divorce being finalized in 2016.

© Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk recently celebrated five years of marriage

Gwyneth is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, whom she met in 2010. Following their respectives divorces, Gwyneth and Brad began dating, confirming their romance by attending Robert Downey Jr's 50th birthday party in 2015 together.

They wed in 2018 in a ceremony attended by 70 guests in the Hamptons. For her big day, Gwyneth wore Valentino couture, while Orlando Pita and Gucci Westman perfected her bridal hair and makeup, while Brad wore a custom Tom Ford suit.

Following the ceremony, guests – including actress and close friend, Cameron Diaz, who was among the wedding party – sat down in an elegant dinner tent, with food prepared by famed chef, Mario Carbone. Shortly after her first dance with Brad, Gwyneth changed into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit before hitting the dancefloor.