Aaron Carter's two-year-old son suing doctors for wrongful death of pop star

Aaron Carter's two-year-old son is reportedly suing doctors and the national pharmacy Walgreens for wrongful death of the pop star. Princeton Lyric Cater has been named as the plaintiff in the new lawsuit, which was filed on his behalf by his mom Melanie Martin.

The filing, seen by TMZ, alleged that "doctors prescribed Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and Alprazolam with no medical justification and knowing Aaron's mental health and psychiatric condition" Ity also claims that "the drugs and quantities, along with Aaron's psychiatric issues, should have sounded alarm bells for the pharmacy".

Aaron Carter welcomed his son in November 2021

The 34-year-old's official cause of death was inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam, which led to drowning. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report claimed that the 34-year-old was "incapacitated while in the bathtub" which led to him slipping under the water and drowning. Difluoroethane is a gas often used in cans of compressed air, while alprazolam is also known as Xanax.

The singer was discovered by his housekeeper, Betty, dead in the bathtub on November 5 2022.

After the autopsy results were released, Melanie revealed that she did not accept the report, and told TMZ: "[This is] not closure for me. He was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense. Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I don’t understand the chain of events.”

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin

His mom, Jane, also took to Facebook to share pictures of the bathroom and alleged that police "investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past".

"Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable,' she added.

Aaron died at the age of 34

Following his heartbreaking death, the singer's sister Angel, 34, penned a touching tribute which reads: "To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly… My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

Older brother Nick, a member of the Backstreet Boys, also paid tribute to his late brother: "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded."

He continued: "I have always held onto the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss.

"But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. … God, please take care of my baby brother."

