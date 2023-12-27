Emma Heming Willis cozies up to Bruce Willis in rare photo as they celebrate during challenging time

Emma Heming Willis showed that after 16 years of being together, she still has nothing but love for husband Bruce.

Taking to Instagram, the model turned campaigner shared a photo of the two looking utterly loved up, as she kissed the Die Hard actor, 68, on the cheek.

© @emmahemingwillis Instagram Emma kisses Bruce on the cheek as they celebrate their 16th anniversary

It looked like the two were in sunny climes, as they donned sunglasses and he wore a straw hat amidst a background of plants and bushes in the bright sunshine.

She captioned the photo: "16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows" with a heart emoji.

© @emmahemingwillis Instagram Bruce and Emma celebrated the special day in the sun

It was enough to melt fans' hearts, as they flocked to the comments section to share their love for the couple.

"Love for both of you from Croatia Split", one fan added with a flourish of emojis. "Love sun health", they added.

Another fan commented: "Sending prayers to you all. Emma, you are such a wonderful caretaker."

© Getty Images The pair renewed their vows in 2019

Indeed, it's been hard for the Willis family since Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, a year after it was initially revealed he was suffering from aphasia, an experience which impacts your ability to speak.

Emma has spoken openly about what it's been like to take on the role of a carer, writing an op-ed in The Sunday Paper.

She admitted that she "struggled" with the decision to disclose Bruce's condition publicly, "yet after our family shared the news, I felt like I could breathe," the model explained.

WATCH: Bruce Willis celebrates his birthday with Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis and their extended blended family

The 45-year-old's outlook on life has changed since her husband's diagnosis, though, as she revealed that she has "become more compassionate".

As the star's become an advocate for carers and families experiencing frontotemporal dementia, she is now "able to hold more space for what others might be going through".

Emma said: "I’m holding gratitude as well as grief. There is power in becoming an advocate for this community.

"It’s something that I want our kids to see me face out loud, working with others, fighting through the stigma and isolation that a disease like this can bring."

The couple share daughters Mabel Ray, 11, and Evelyn Penn, eight, together. Emma is also stepmom to Bruce's three grown up daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29. Bruce had his three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, who he was with from 1988 until 2000.

Demi and Bruce have remained close since their divorce, with the Ghost actress posting on his Birthday: "Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them."